Politics
Published

Dem Sen. Wyden's multimillionaire son blasts dad and 'cronies' for hating the 'American dream'

Sen. Ron Wyden's son takes Elon Musk's side in father's Twitter feud

By Houston Keene | Fox News
Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon and his "cronies" were blasted by the senator’s multimillionaire son for hating the "American dream."

Adam Wyden, the Oregon Democrat’s son and a multimillionaire hedge fund manager, put his dad on blast in a Sunday night tweet.

The younger Wyden torched legislators for trying to "mindlessly and haphazardly" take things apart.

DEM SENATOR’S WIFE INVESTS IN INDUSTRY HER HUSBAND IS TRYING TO SUBSIDIZE

"Why does he hate us / the American dream so much?!?!?!?!" the Florida-based hedge fund manager wrote. "Reality is: most legislators have never built anything… so I guess it’s easier to mindlessly and haphazardly try and tear stuff down."

"Thankfully, I think I can compound faster than my dad and his cronies can confiscate it…" Wyden added.

Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks with Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., during a press conference about supply chain issues on Nov. 4, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.  

Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks with Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., during a press conference about supply chain issues on Nov. 4, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.   ((Photo by Joshua Roberts/Getty Images))

The senatorial son’s tweet came as a response to a Twitter roast of the elder Wyden by billionaire Elon Musk after the senator took a jab at a social media poll by the Tesla founder.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk  

Tesla CEO Elon Musk   ((FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images))

"Whether or not the world’s wealthiest man pays any taxes at all shouldn’t depend on the results of a Twitter poll," the multimillionaire Senate Finance Committee chairman wrote. "It’s time for the Billionaires Income Tax."

"Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock. Do you support this?" Musk asked his Twitter followers, who voted in favor of the move.

"I will abide by the results of this poll, whichever way it goes," Musk continued. "Note, I do not take a cash salary or bonus from anywhere. I only have stock, thus the only way for me to pay taxes personally is to sell stock."

Sen. Wyden’s office did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Houston Keene is a reporter for Fox News Digital

