Sen. Tim Scott marries Mindy Noce in South Carolina ceremony

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., married fiancée Mindy Noce Saturday in a South Carolina ceremony.

Scott, 58, and Noce, 47, were married in the chapel at Charleston's Seacoast Church, according to local newspaper The Post and Courier. The Republican senator announced their nuptials afterward in a post on his personal X account on Saturday just before 9 p.m.

"Tonight, we promised to cherish and nourish each other and our marriage for the rest of our lives," Scott posted. "Mindy, you've made me the happiest man alive. I love you."

The senator then quoted a Bible verse, Matthew 19:6, that reads, "So they are no longer two, but one flesh. Therefore what God has joined together, let no one separate."

The event saw a variety of attendees from the political world, including former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Sen. John Thune R-S.D., Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Rep. Mark Walker, R-N.C.

"Congrats to ⁦@SenatorTimScott & Mindy on a beautiful wedding in Charleston," Walker wrote on X. "I love this man and I’ve watched his heart for God lived out in a difficult arena."

Former President Trump took to his social media platform to congratulate Scott and Noce.

"Congratulations to my longtime friend, Senator Tim Scott, and his beautiful bride, Mindy Noce, who were married today in the Great State of South Carolina," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "You have a GREAT future. God bless you both!"

Noce, who is an interior designer in South Carolina, grew up in a military family with a father who was in the Navy and brothers who went to military school. She and Scott were engaged earlier this year after church friends tried to set them up on a pickleball date.

Fox News' Bailee Hill contributed to this report.