POLITICS

Sen. Tim Scott marries Mindy Noce in South Carolina ceremony

Scott, 58, and Noce, 47, got engaged earlier this year

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Published
Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., married fiancée Mindy Noce Saturday in a South Carolina ceremony.

Scott, 58, and Noce, 47, were married in the chapel at Charleston's Seacoast Church, according to local newspaper The Post and Courier. The Republican senator announced their nuptials afterward in a post on his personal X account on Saturday just before 9 p.m. 

"Tonight, we promised to cherish and nourish each other and our marriage for the rest of our lives," Scott posted. "Mindy, you've made me the happiest man alive. I love you."

The senator then quoted a Bible verse, Matthew 19:6, that reads, "So they are no longer two, but one flesh. Therefore what God has joined together, let no one separate."

Tim Scott and Mindy Noce wedding

Sen. Tim Scott and Mindy Noce were married Saturday, Aug. 3, in Charleston, South Carolina. (Courtesy of Tim and Mindy/Rian Fuller Photography)

The event saw a variety of attendees from the political world, including former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Sen. John Thune R-S.D., Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Rep. Mark Walker, R-N.C.

Tim Scott and Mindy Noce

Sen. Tim Scott's marriage to Mindy Noce was attended by a multitude of prominent political figures, including fellow South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham and former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. (Courtesy of Tim and Mindy/Rian Fuller Photography)

"Congrats to ⁦@SenatorTimScott & Mindy on a beautiful wedding in Charleston," Walker wrote on X. "I love this man and I’ve watched his heart for God lived out in a difficult arena."

Former President Trump took to his social media platform to congratulate Scott and Noce.

Tim Scott and Mindy Noce at altar

Sen. Tim Scott, 58, and Mindy Noce, 47, exchange vows on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, in South Carolina. (Courtesy of Tim and Mindy/Rian Fuller Photography)

"Congratulations to my longtime friend, Senator Tim Scott, and his beautiful bride, Mindy Noce, who were married today in the Great State of South Carolina," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "You have a GREAT future. God bless you both!"

Tim Scott and Mindy Noce pose

Sen. Tim Scott and Mindy Noce got married Saturday, Aug. 3 in Charleston, S.C. (Courtesy of Tim and Mindy/Rian Fuller Photography)

Noce, who is an interior designer in South Carolina, grew up in a military family with a father who was in the Navy and brothers who went to military school. She and Scott were engaged earlier this year after church friends tried to set them up on a pickleball date. 

Fox News' Bailee Hill contributed to this report. 

