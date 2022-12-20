Expand / Collapse search
SENATE
Published

Sen. Rand Paul mocks massive $1.7 trillion omnibus bill: 'Hazardous Debt'

The omnibus bill text was released earlier on Tuesday

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Larry Kudlow on the Senate GOP: Supporting the omnibus spending bill is 'undemocratic beyond belief' Video

Larry Kudlow on the Senate GOP: Supporting the omnibus spending bill is 'undemocratic beyond belief'

FOX Business host Larry Kudlow criticizes Senate Republicans for backing the massive omnibus bill on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., took to Twitter on Tuesday to mock the 4,155 page $1.7 trillion omnibus bill that was made public earlier.

Standing behind a cart holding all 4,155 pages of the bill, Paul tweeted "I wonder how long it would take the clerk to read this…"

The cart Paul was standing behind contained posters reading "1.7 Trillion of Hazardous Debt," "Beware debt hazard of 1.7 trillion added to the national debt," "Greatest threat to our national security: 1.7 trillion added to the debt."

Lawmakers in the House and Senate have until the end of the week to pass the legislation that would fund the government through September.

CONGRESS RELEASES SPENDING BILL TO FUND GOVERNMENT THROUGH SEPTEMBER

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., took to Twitter on Tuesday to mock the 4,155 page $1.7 trillion omnibus bill that was made public earlier.

A deal is needed in order to avoid a government shutdown.

U.S. Capitol Building 

U.S. Capitol Building

The omnibus bill includes funding that would go to Ukraine as well as changes that proponents say are intended to prevent another attack on the Capitol like the one on Jan. 6, 2021.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

"Finalizing the omnibus is critical, absolutely critical for supporting our friends in Ukraine," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y, said.

Fox News' Landon Mion contributed to this report.

Fox News' Landon Mion contributed to this report.

