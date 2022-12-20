Sen. Rand Paul mocks massive $1.7 trillion omnibus bill: 'Hazardous Debt'

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., took to Twitter on Tuesday to mock the 4,155 page $1.7 trillion omnibus bill that was made public earlier.

Standing behind a cart holding all 4,155 pages of the bill, Paul tweeted "I wonder how long it would take the clerk to read this…"

The cart Paul was standing behind contained posters reading "1.7 Trillion of Hazardous Debt," "Beware debt hazard of 1.7 trillion added to the national debt," "Greatest threat to our national security: 1.7 trillion added to the debt."

Lawmakers in the House and Senate have until the end of the week to pass the legislation that would fund the government through September.

A deal is needed in order to avoid a government shutdown.

The omnibus bill includes funding that would go to Ukraine as well as changes that proponents say are intended to prevent another attack on the Capitol like the one on Jan. 6, 2021.

"Finalizing the omnibus is critical, absolutely critical for supporting our friends in Ukraine," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y, said.

