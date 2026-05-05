Sen. Lindsey Graham floats idea of more US attacks against Iranian 'war machine'

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Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., floated the prospect of more U.S. attacks against Iran, suggesting that a large, but brief effort to target the Islamic Republic's "war machine" would be justified.

In a Monday Truth Social post President Donald Trump declared, "Iran has taken some shots at unrelated Nations with respect to the Ship Movement, PROJECT FREEDOM, including a South Korean Cargo Ship. Perhaps it’s time for South Korea to come and join the mission! We’ve shot down seven small Boats or, as they like to call them, 'fast' Boats. It’s all they have left. Other than the South Korean Ship, there has been, at this moment, no damage going through the Strait."

Sharing a screenshot of Trump's post, Graham agreed in a Monday post on X.

"Spot on, Mr. President. The combination of Iran’s attack against UAE’s vital infrastructure and continued attacks on international shipping, including a South Korean cargo ship, more than justifies a big, strong and short response to inflict further damage on Iran’s war machine," Graham asserted in his post on X.

TRUMP OPENS HORMUZ UNDER FIRE WITH 'PROJECT FREEDOM' AS IRAN WARNS OF ATTACKS

"The UAE has been a champion ally in this fight, doing everything that’s being asked of them and beyond. Iran’s recent brazen attack against the UAE tells me a lot about who’s in charge in Iran and the chance of a diplomatic solution any time soon. A forceful response on behalf of our ally, UAE, will reinforce that America is back as a reliable ally, helping to further wash away the damage caused by the Biden administration on this front," the senator added.

Helicopters were utilized "just this morning to eliminate six Iranian small boats," U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander Adm. Brad Cooper noted on Monday.

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Iranian foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi declared in a post on X, "Events in Hormuz make clear that there's no military solution to a political crisis. As talks are making progress with Pakistan's gracious effort, the U.S. should be wary of being dragged back into quagmire by ill-wishers. So should the UAE. Project Freedom is Project Deadlock.

The AAA national average price for regular gas has surged to $4.483 as of Tuesday.

"To the American people: I know gas prices are high and I know we're suffering right now. But you pay now or you pay later against thugs like Iran. They tried to get a nuclear weapon, and if you don't believe that you shouldn't be allowed to drive in your hometown," Graham said during a Monday night appearance on Fox News Channel's "Hannity."

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Graham is seeking re-election this year. President Trump endorsed the senator for re-election last year.