Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

John Fetterman

Sen. John Fetterman, wife Gisele, involved in car crash in Maryland Sunday morning

Sen. Fetterman's office said he was treated for a bruised shoulder and both he and his wife Gisele were discharged Sunday afternoon

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 10 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Pennsylvania United States Senator John Fetterman and his wife Gisele were involved in an early morning crash Sunday morning in Maryland, according to Fetterman's office and the Maryland State Police. 

Police told Fox News Digital that shortly before 8 a.m., on Sunday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Hagerstown Barrack responded to the area of westbound Interstate 70 at Interstate 68, between Pennsylvania and West Virginia, for a report of a two-vehicle crash. 

According to a preliminary investigation, police said a Chevrolet Traverse and a Chevrolet Impala were both traveling west on I-70 when, for unknown reasons, the Traverse struck the rear of the Impala.

Police identified the driver of the Traverse as Senator Fetterman, 54, of Pennsylvania. 

JOHN FETTERMAN TELLS MAHER THAT NEAR-DEATH EXPERIENCE ‘FREED’ HIM TO SPEAK OUT, SAYS PROGRESSIVISM 'LEFT ME’

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman votes

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate from Pennsylvania and wife Gisele arrive to vote in Braddock, PA, on Nov. 8. (AP/Gene J. Puskar)

A passenger in Fetterman’s car and the driver of the Impala were both taken by ambulance to War Memorial Hospital in West Virginia for a medical evaluation. 

JOHN FETTERMAN TO RECEIVE TOP JEWISH COLLEGE'S HIGHEST AWARD FOR HIS STANCE ON ISRAEL

John Fetterman speaks to Orthodox Union Advocacy Center

John Fetterman speaks during a luncheon hosted by the Orthodox Union Advocacy Center on January 10, 2024, in Washington, D.C. (Orthodox Union Advocacy Center )

Sen. Fetterman's office released a statement to Fox News Digital confirming the crash and giving an update on both the senator's and his wife's condition.

FETTERMAN'S EX-AIDES FUME IN PRIVATE OVER SENATOR’S ‘LOVE’ OF ATTENTION, SUPPORT FOR ISRAEL: REPORT

Fetterman released

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., was released from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday after being treated for depression. (Office of Fetterman)

"On Sunday morning, John and Gisele were involved in a car accident with another driver. Out of an abundance of caution, they were evaluated at a local hospital. John was treated for a bruised shoulder and they were discharged that afternoon. They are doing well and happy to be back in Braddock," a spokesperson for Fetterman's office said. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police said no citations were issued and that the crash investigation remains active and ongoing.

More from Politics