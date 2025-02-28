Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Trump's First 100 Days

See the star-studded list of Trump allies descending on DC to chart further 100-day wins

The guests will come together in the nation's capital March 5 and 6

Julia Johnson By Julia Johnson Fox News
Published
close
Hannity - Thursday, February 27 Video

Hannity - Thursday, February 27

Trump, Washington, Epstein Files

FIRST ON FOX: A group of top Republican lawmakers, MAGA world personalities and key allies of President Donald Trump are descending on Washington D.C., to gather and chart even more accomplishments under his leadership in his first 100 days. 

Republican Sens. Rick Scott of Florida, Mike Lee of Utah, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Dan Sullivan of Alaska and Bill Hagerty of Tennessee will be guests at an event next week, hosted by Rescuing the American Dream (RAD), a group run by Scott allies. 

"The First 100 Days: How Conservatives Can Help President Trump Accomplish His Agenda" will also feature Ohio gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and businessman and star of Shark Tank Kevin O'Leary, among others. 

GABBARD SAYS BIDEN ADMIN IGNORED 'HIGHLY INAPPROPRIATE' CHATS HAPPENING AT NATIONAL SECURITY AGENCIES

Vivek Ramaswamy, Rick Scott, Kevin O'Leary

A Rick Scott-tied group is hosting an event with an all-star line-up of MAGA world figures to discuss how they can further assist President Trump to score more wins before his 100th day in office. (Reuters)

"Rescuing the American Dream is looking forward to hosting this event next week to highlight the accomplishments of the Trump Administration and Republicans in Washington and plan for more successes to come. We’re looking forward to hearing from leaders from across Washington and the conservative movement for in depth and insightful conversations," RAD spokesperson Chris Hartline said in a statement. 

The guests will come together in the U.S. capital over March 5 and 6 to discuss how they can best work with the Trump administration to deliver more wins in the president's first 100 days, which he will hit on April 30. 

Representatives for Ramaswamy and O'Leary did not immediately provide comment to Fox News Digital.

BIPARTISAN DUO LOOKS TO FEND OFF FOOD SUPPLY CYBER THREATS AS GLOBAL TENSIONS PERSIST

RAD invite

Rescuing the American Dream (RAD) is run by allies of Sen. Rick Scott.  (Fox News Digital)

The event will specifically explore how allies can best assist Trump in the crucial budget reconciliation process on Capitol Hill, in American business and manufacturing and through shutting down lawfare in and out of the Department of Justice (DOJ), Fox News Digital has learned. 

SCOOP: INSIDE ELON MUSK'S MEETING WITH THE SENATE DOGE CAUCUS

inset: Donald Trump; main image: US Capitol

Trump and Republicans are working out a budget reconciliation package. (Fox News Digital/Trump-Vance Transition Team)

Other speakers include Trump-world familiar faces regulars such as Alex Bruesewitz, campaign advisor to the president and CEO of X Strategies LLC and Senate Leadership Fund (SLF) Executive Director Alex Latcham, as well as Tiffany Smiley, Founder of Endeavor Pac and Political Commentator, Founder and CEO of American Majority Ned Ryun and Sentinel Action Fund President and Founder Jessica Anderson.

TOP INTEL REPUBLICAN TOM COTTON SEEKING RE-ELECTION TO SENATE IN 2026

Trump closeup shot holding executive order

Trump will mark 100 days in office in April. (AP/Ben Curtis)

After an action-packed first month of his second administration, Trump shows no signs of slowing down. He will mark 50 days in office on March 11, followed by 100 on April 30. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

With Republican control of both houses of Congress, the president has more ability to usher through his policies than ever before, and many GOP lawmakers are working to do their part and help rack up swift wins for Trump. 

Julia Johnson is a politics writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business, leading coverage of the U.S. Senate. She was previously a politics reporter at the Washington Examiner. 

Follow Julia's reporting on X at @JuliaaJohnson_ and send tips to Julia.Johnson@fox.com.

More from Politics