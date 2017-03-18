Secret Service stops suspect before reaching White House fence

An unidentified person was apprehended Saturday jumping a barrier in front of the White House, resulting in a full lockdown of the complex.

The incident occurred at about 12:45 p.m. on the front side of the White House, along Pennsylvania Avenue. The person jumped over a stretch of bike-racks that serves as a barrier between visitors and the White House’s roughly 6-foot, black wrought-iron fence.

Individual jumped bike rack on Pennsylvania Ave, not @WhiteHouse fence. Great response by @SecretService — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) March 18, 2017

President Trump was not inside the White House at the time, having left Friday for his resort home, Mar-a-Lago, in Florida.

The unidentified suspect was apprehended by a uniformed Secret Service officer, and charges are pending, the agency said.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was inside the complex at the time and commended the Secret Service on its effort.

Last weekend, a man jumped the White House fence when Trump was inside the mansion.

The Secret Service said that incident occurred shortly before midnight Friday.

The suspect allegedly jumped several security fence and was on the property for more than 16 minutes, even hiding at one point behind a column on the White House’s south portico entrance. The incident was not reported until mid-morning Saturday.

The suspect, 26-year-old Jonathan Tran, was also carrying two cans of pepper spray when apprehended, authorities said.

The Secret Service and the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform are conducting separate investigations.

Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, is scheduled to meet Monday with acting Secret Service Director William Callahan and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly about White House security issues.

The Secret Service in recent years has gone through a series of embarrassing security lapses including a 2014 incident in which a man jumped the White House fence with a small pocket knife and got inside the front door before being apprehended.