Secret Service probing claim new director's information was hacked

The Secret Service confirmed Thursday that it is investigating whether personal information on newly appointed agency Director Julia Pierson had been hacked.

The Service told Fox News it is investigating the claim, after a website posted a list of details -- including a Social Security Number and credit report -- purportedly belonging to Pierson.

The site has previously posted information on a string of other high-profile figures including first lady Michelle Obama.

The Secret Service would provide no further comment.

The target in this case, Pierson, was sworn in as the first female director of the Secret Service during a March 27 ceremony.

In addition to a Social Security Number and credit report, the website posted a list of phone numbers and addresses supposedly belonging to the new director.