Secret Service agent assigned to Jill Biden injured in 'negligent discharge' at Philadelphia airport

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A U.S. Secret Service agent assigned to former first lady Jill Biden reportedly shot himself in the leg at Philadelphia airport.

KYW Newsradio reported that the Secret Service agent assigned to the former first lady accidentally shot himself in the leg early Friday at Philadelphia International Airport and a large police presence was outside the American Airlines ticket counter at Terminal C.

"On Friday morning just after 8:30, an on-duty U.S. Secret Service Special Agent suffered a non-life-threatening injury following a negligent discharge while handling a service weapon at the Philadelphia International Airport during a protective assignment," Secret Service spokesman Nate Herring said in a statement to Fox News Digital.



"There was no impact to the protectee's movement and they were not present at the time of the incident," he said. "There were no reported injuries to any other individuals and the special agent is being evaluated at an area hospital in stable condition. The Secret Service’s Office of Professional Responsibility will be reviewing the facts and circumstances of this incident. We are grateful for our law enforcement and public safety partners who provided medical assistance."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.