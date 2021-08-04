Expand / Collapse search
Secretary of Defense Austin to announce mandatory vaccine policy for all active duty military

Biden urges all federal employees to get vaccinated

By Caitlin McFall | Fox News
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is expected Friday to announce a mandatory vaccine policy for all active-duty forces in the U.S. military.

The directive for all 1.3 million service members to get shots in their arms comes one day after President Biden urged all federal employees to get vaccinated. 

BIDEN SAYS AMERICANS SHOULD EXPECT MORE COVID RESTRICTIONS

Officials tell Fox News Austin will make his recommendation to the White House tomorrow, and the official announcement is expected Friday.

The decision comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported a more than 64 percent spike in coronavirus cases nationwide over the last seven days.

The New York Times was first to report the story.

Lucas Tomlinson contributed to this report. 

