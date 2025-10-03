Seattle mayor rejects locking up repeat criminals during tense debate: 'Maybe they're hungry'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Seattle’s Democratic Mayor Bruce Harrell said during a mayoral debate Thursday night that he has "no desire" to put repeat criminal defenders in jail and said he doesn't know how to answer the question on whether the city is "too lax" on repeat offenders.

"So let me make something very clear. I was the one that sponsored the ‘Ban the Box’ legislation when everyone opposed it because the criminal system has had a disparate impact on black and brown communities, let me lead with that," Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell said in a mayoral debate Thursday night when asked a follow-up question about repeat offenders in the city.

Harrell’s "Ban the Box" proposal in 2013 prevented employers from asking about an applicant's criminal history on applications up front.

Harrell then said, "When this person is committing six or seven crimes, I don’t know his or her story. Maybe they were abused as a child. Maybe they’re hungry. But my remedy is to find their life story to see how we can help. First, I have no desire to put them in jail, but I need to protect you, and that’s the calibration that we have."

SEATTLE MAYOR ACCUSED OF LYING AFTER BLAMING CHRISTIAN RALLY FOR PARK VIOLENCE

"I put police officers on the stand. I’ve cross examined them. So whether they commit seven or eight crimes, to me, is not the issue. The issue is, why are they committing these crimes? And so we have a health-based strategy."

Repeat offenders have been a part of the national conversation as it relates to crimes in recent weeks after several high-profile murders carried out by suspects with lengthy criminal records, including in North Carolina where Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska was stabbed to death on a train by a suspect with a long history of arrests going back more than a decade, including charges of felony larceny, robbery with a dangerous weapon and communicating threats.

Earlier this year in South Carolina, 22-year-old Logan Federico was robbed and executed during a home invasion by a suspect who had 39 charges on his record.

BLUE STATE MAYOR PROPOSES CITY ORDINANCE TO STRENGTHEN TRANSGENDER CARE PROTECTIONS IN THE FACE OF TRUMP EOS

Harrell was asked by a debate moderator if the city is "too lax" on repeat offenders who are "driving" most of the crime in the city. The mayor responded by calling it an "interesting question."

"I don’t know how to answer that question, ‘too lax’ I don’t know how you gauge that."

Harrell explained that he knows it’s "necessary" to "catch criminals in the act doing bad things" and talked about the need for more police officers" along with "constitutional arrests."

"I’m not going to give an opinion on the attitude of my officers. I look at them and I tell them this is my vision, George Floyd was murdered, purely and simply, and I need you to recruit culturally competent officers and we created the CARE Department which is an unarmed response, the largest city in the country to do this, so whether they’re lax or not for me, all due respect is not the question, it’s are they effective? And they are very effective. I just need to get my numbers up because the defund movement demoralized the police department."

Seattle Red Talk Show host Jason Rantz, who first posted about Harrell's debate response, told Fox News Digital that the mayor's "governing philosophy" was on display.

"Harrell says he has ‘no desire’ to jail an eight-time criminal — well, the feeling’s mutual, because criminals in Seattle clearly have no desire to stop offending," Rantz said.

"This is what happens when your mayor governs like a progressive therapist instead of a leader. And this wasn’t a gaffe — it’s his governing philosophy to protect repeat offenders, and abandon public safety. If you’re a law-abiding Seattleite, Harrell made it clear that we’re on our own.

Fox News Digital reached out to Harrell's campaign for comment.

Harrell, who received criticism on social medal for his comments, is running for re-election in a November election where he faces off against longtime progressive activist Katie Wilson, who has faced criticism from the mayor for past calls to lower police staffing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Widely known for her role in helping establish and continuing to lead the left-wing Transit Riders Union, Wilson champions progressive positions such as minimum wage increases, better access to public transit and affordable housing. She has also pledged to "Trump-proof" Seattle and has been likened to New York City's Zohran Mamdani by political pundits.

When asked about her plan for addressing repeat offenders, Wilson touted the city’s "diversion" program "where if someone is arrested they have the opportunity instead of going through that booking and jail process to be diverted" into case management processes for drug treatment and shelter.

Fox News Digital’s Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report