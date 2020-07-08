Supreme Court rules religious schools shielded from teachers' employment discrimination claims
The decision upheld and expanded a "ministerial exception" for religious institutions
The Supreme Court ruled in a 7-2 decision that civil courts cannot get involved in employment discrimination claims brought against religious organizations where the employee served a religious function.
The decision expanded on a previous ruling from 2012 which said that religious organizations have a “ministerial exception” from employment discrimination lawsuits, but it was unclear exactly who qualifies as a “minister.
