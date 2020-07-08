Supreme Court rules in favor of Little Sisters of the Poor in ObamaCare contraception case

The Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that the Trump administration acted within its authority when it expanded exemptions to the Affordable Care Act’s requirement for employers to provide insurance coverage that includes contraception.

The cases are Little Sisters of the Poor Saints Peter and Paul Home v. Pennsylvania (19-431); Trump v. Pennsylvania (19-454).

The administration had made it easier for some for-profit companies and religious-affiliated groups -- including universities, hospitals, and charities -- to opt out of providing contraception coverage to employees. Lower court rulings had gone against the administration, with a nationwide injunction putting the exemptions on hold.

