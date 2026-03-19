Scorned ex-lover accuses Sinema of 'malicious' marriage interference

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Former senator Krysten Sinema could be forced to shell out tens of thousands of dollars in damages for an affair she had with her former bodyguard, after his estranged wife sued her under a 19th century law that allows jilted spouses, in a handful of U.S. states, to sue for a broken heart.

The so-called "alienation of affection" lawsuits are currently recognized in just six U.S. states — including North Carolina, where Sinema’s former bodyguard, Matthew Ammel, had lived with his now-estranged wife, Heather Ammel, for roughly a decade.

The complaint against Sinema accused her of engaging in "intentional and malicious interference" in Ammel's marriage and sought $25,000 in damages from Sinema as a result oftthe allegedly "willful and wanton" conduct.

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In order to succeed in the lawsuit, plaintiffs must satisfy a difficult burden of proof. First, that the marriage had real affection and a viable relationship before any third-party involvement; second, that the "love and affection" were destroyed, or significantly diminished; and third, that the defendant in question directly "caused the destruction of that marital love and affection."

Perhaps for this reason, the complaint spares no detail: It ticks through an extemporaneous timeline of Ammel's relationship with Sinema, as a member of her security detail, a member of her staff, and later, as her romantic partne

According to the complaint, Sinema sent suggestive messages to Matthew Ammel repeatedly over Signal, the encrypted messaging app, months before he and his wife officially split.

"I keep waking up during my sleep and reaching over for your arms to hold me," Sinema told Ammel via Signal in June 2024, according to the complaint — around the same time Ammel allegedly stopped wearing his wedding ring.

On another occasion, Sinema offered to "work on" Ammel's back with a Theragun, and allegedly suggested that he bring MDMA on a work trip and offered to "guide him through a psychedelic experience," though Sinema said she has "no recollection" of those messages.

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At times, Heather was herself a party to the relationship, before and after the affair allegedly began. In 2023, she traveled to Las Vegas to attend a U2 concert with her husband and Sinema where they drank Dom Perignon in Cindy McCain’s suite, according to the lawsuit.

The two also traveled to Miami for a Taylor Swift concert in October 2024 — which the three attended out of "concern" for Ammel’s children, according to copies of the affidavit reviewed by Fox News Digital.

It was the same month that Heather Ammel allegedly confronted Sinema directly by responding to one of her Signal messages.

"Are you having an affair with my husband? You took a married man away from his family," she said, according to the complaint.

(Sinema, for her part, says she recalls receiving the message in question.)

The lawsuit accuses Sinema of acting with "deliberate" interference in the marriage of her bodyguard and his now-estranged wife, who argued that the former lawmaker seduced him and thus "wrongfully and maliciously" deprived her of the "warmth, companionship" and love of their marriage.



The relationship between the two is not in dispute: Sinema, who served in the Senate from 2019 to 2025, has since acknowledged her relationship with her former bodyguard, though she argued the case should be dismissed for a lack of jurisdiction, since the affair in question took place "exclusively outside" the boundaries of the Tar Heel state, according to her lawyers.

While these lawsuits have become increasingly rare in the 21st century, they are not unheard of — and plaintiffs in the state have at times won eye-popping payouts for such claims.

In 2010, a jury in North Carolina awarded plaintiff Cynthia Shackelford a total of $9 million in compensatory and punitive damages for an "alienation of affection" lawsuit brought against her husband’s alleged mistress. More recently, 2018, a Durham County judge ordered some $8.8 million in damages be paid out to BMX show owner Keith King from the man he said stole his wife — and ruined his company.

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Sinema, for her part, says the relationship between the two became "romantic and intimate" beginning May 2024, during a trip to Sonoma, California, and said they were subsequently "physically intimate" in the months that followed, including in locations including Phoenix, Aspen, and New York City.

They were not, her lawyers stressed, intimate within the physical bounds of North Carolina prior to the dissolution of Ammel's marriage.

The judge presiding over the case ordered the plaintiff, Heather Ammel, to file a response to Sinema's motion to dismiss the lawsuit by mid-April.

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Matthew Ammel filed for divorce from Heather earlier this year.