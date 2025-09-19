Expand / Collapse search
Russian jets carrying ballistic missiles violate Estonian airspace, foreign minister says

3 Russian MiG-31s breach Estonia airspace carrying Kinzhal missiles

By Morgan Phillips Fox News
Trump says Putin 'let me down' in negotiations to end Ukraine war Video

Trump says Putin 'let me down' in negotiations to end Ukraine war

President Donald Trump said Russian President Vladimir Putin proved to be a letdown in the months he's spent negotiating the end of the war in Ukraine.

Three Russian jets carrying ballistic missiles violated Estonia’s airspace on Friday, according to the country's foreign minister.

The MiG-31 jets flew together, about five nautical miles inside the airspace toward the capital of Tallinn, two NATO sources independently told Fox News Digital.

The jets flew back and forth for over 12 minutes before Italian F-35s "pushed them out," according to the sources. The jets were carrying high speed, air-launched ballistic missiles called Kinzhals, the sources said. White House officials could not immediately be reached about the incursion.

NATO WARNS RUSSIA AFTER POLAND SHOOTS DOWN 'HUGE NUMBER' OF DRONES THAT VIOLATED ITS AIRSPACE

Russia MiG-31 jet

A Russian Air Force MiG-31 fighter jet flies during the Victory Day parade in Moscow, Russia, in May 2018. A MiG-31 crashed Wednesday during a training exercise, Russian media said.  (Reuters/Sergei Karpukhin)

"Russia has already violated Estonia’s airspace four times this year, which in itself is unacceptable. But today’s incursion, involving three fighter aircraft entering our airspace, is unprecedentedly brazen," said Foreign Minister Tsahkna. "Russia’s increasingly extensive testing of boundaries and growing aggressiveness must be met with a swift increase in political and economic pressure."

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Moscow-appointed head of Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine, Yevgeny Balitsky during their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. (Vyacheslav Prokofyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Estonia is considering requesting Article 4 consultations.

Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty allows any NATO member to request consultations with other allies when it feels its territorial integrity, political independence or security is under threat. It does not automatically trigger a military response, as Article 5 does, but it is often used as a serious diplomatic and security warning signal.

The incident comes just days after Poland accused Russia of violating its airspace with more than a dozen drones during a major bombardment of Ukraine. Warsaw reported that at least 19 drones crossed into Polish territory from Belarus and Ukraine, forcing temporary airport closures and scrambling NATO air defenses.

Margus Tsahkna speaking

Estonia's Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna attends a press conference after a meeting of ministers from the member countries of the Nordic-Baltic Eight, NB8, on the island of Bornholm, Denmark, Tuesday April 29, 2025. (Thomas Traasdahl/Ritzau Scanpix)

Poland shot down several of the drones and labeled the breach an "act of aggression." Prime Minister Donald Tusk described it as an "unprecedented" violation, warning that the drones posed a direct threat.

Poland invoked Article 4 consultations with NATO in response.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

