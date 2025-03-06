SCOOP: Dems who derailed Al Green censure could be stripped of House committee roles

FIRST ON FOX: Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., has filed a resolution to punish the Democrats who derailed House floor proceedings as Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, was being censured on Thursday.

"We have a country to run. The failed policies of Joe Biden is why they lost the House, why they lost the Senate, why they lost the presidency. They can lick their wounds all day, but they still have to behave on the House floor," Ogles told Fox News Digital in a brief interview.

"We can disagree on issues and politics, but we're gonna respect one another, and I'm tired of this crap."

Ogles' resolution is aimed at stripping committee assignments from the Democratic lawmakers who temporarily plunged the House into chaos on Thursday.

He told Fox News Digital that he intends to deem the resolution "privileged," meaning House leaders will have two legislative days to take the measure up.

It could be voted on as early as next week, when Ogles is planning on broaching the matter with Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.

All but 12 House Democrats voted against censuring Green for disrupting President Donald Trump's speech to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night. Ten Democrats voted with Republicans to reprimand Green, while two, including the Texas lawmaker himself voted "present."

Before the formal censure could be read out to Green, however, Democrats upended House floor proceedings by gathering with the Texas Democrat and singing "We shall overcome." Johnson was forced to call the House into a recess after failing multiple times to quell the protest.

The House floor briefly descended into chaos as a small group of Republicans and Democrats continued confronting each other, with one Republican heard calling Democrats "embarrassing" for their behavior.

Ogles' resolution, first obtained by Fox News Digital, directs the House Sergeant-at-Arms to "provide a determination" of "which members ignored the speaker's directive to leave the well of the House."

"Upon submission of that list to the speaker," they would be "removed from any standing committee on which they currently serve for the remainder of the 119th Congress," the text said.

Ogles first posted his intent to file his resolution on X.

"The speaker, he's a good man, he's a Christian man. He has a kind heart. With grace gave them the opportunity to stop and they refuse to do so," Ogles told Fox News Digital. "So, look, if you wanna act like a petulant child on the House floor and you're giving a warning and a reprimand, and you choose not to stop, then actions need to be taken."

Green was removed from Trump's joint address to Congress on Tuesday night after repeatedly disrupting the beginning of the president's speech.

He shouted, "You have no mandate!" at Trump as he touted Republican victories in the House, Senate and White House.

Johnson had Green removed by the Sergeant-at-Arms.

The 77-year-old Democrat was unrepentant when given the chance to speak out in his defense on Wednesday.

"I heard the speaker when he said that I should cease. I did not, and I did not with intentionality. It was not done out of a burst of emotion," Green said. "I think that on some questions, questions of conscience, you have to be willing to suffer the consequences. And I have said I will. I will suffer whatever the consequences are, because I don't believe that in the richest country in the world, people should be without good healthcare."