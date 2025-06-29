SCOOP: House Republican eyes bid for Thom Tillis Senate seat after Trump attack

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: A first-term House Republican and military veteran is eyeing a bid for Sen. Thom Tillis' North Carolina Senate seat after the GOP lawmaker announced he would not run for re-election, a source close to the congressman told Fox News Digital.

Rep. Pat Harrigan, R-N.C., a former Army Special Forces Officer who was deployed to Afghanistan, was elected to represent North Carolina's 10th congressional district in November 2024.

It comes after President Donald Trump pledged to find a primary challenger for Tillis over the senator's decision to vote "no" on a key procedural hurdle to advance the commander-in-chief's "big, beautiful bill."

Harrigan was elected to replace former House Financial Services Committee Chairman Patrick McHenry, R-N.C.

He's among the first to express interest in Tillis' seat in what could shape up into a crowded Republican primary race ahead of the 2026 midterms.

Rep. Tim Moore, R-N.C., another first-term House Republican, is also considering a bid for Tillis' Senate seat, a source familiar with his plans told Fox News Digital.

Moore is the former speaker of the North Carolina state House of Representatives.

Tillis revealed he would not run for re-election in a bombshell statement on Sunday afternoon, criticizing the current political environment.

"Too many elected officials are motivated by pure raw politics who really don't give a damn about the people they promised to represent on the campaign trail. After they get elected, they don't bother to do the hard work to research the policies they seek to implement and understand the consequences those policies could have on that young adult living in a trailer park, struggling to make ends meet," Tillis said.

"As many of my colleagues have noticed over the last year, and at times even joked about, I haven't exactly been excited about running for another term. That is true since the choice is between spending another six years navigating the political theatre and partisan gridlock in Washington or spending that time with the love of my life Susan, our two children, three beautiful grandchildren, and the rest of our extended family back home."

The statement came on the second continuous day that senators are wrestling with the "one big, beautiful bill," a vast piece of legislation advancing Trump's agenda on tax, immigration, energy, defense, and the national debt.

Tillis said he had objections to the bill's spending cuts targeting Medicaid, arguing they would be damaging to rural communities and hospitals in North Carolina.

The senate voted 51-49 to begin debate on the legislation late on Saturday. Tillis and Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., were the only two Republicans to vote "no."

Trump posted on Saturday, "Numerous people have come forward wanting to run in the primary against 'Senator Thom' Tillis. I will be meeting with them over the coming weeks, looking for someone who will properly represent the Great People of North Carolina and, so importantly, the United States of America. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"