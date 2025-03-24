SCOOP: House to hold hearings next week on 'activist judges' blocking Trump agenda

FIRST ON FOX: The House Judiciary Committee is expected to hold a hearing early next week looking into the issue of "activist judges," three people familiar with discussions told Fox News Digital.

It comes as the Trump administration has faced more than a dozen injunctions from various district court judges across the country on a range of policy decisions.

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, confirmed on Fox News' "America's Newsroom" that he intended to hold such hearings minutes after Fox News Digital reported on the news.

Jordan also said he expects a House-wide vote next week on a bill by Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., to block district judges from issuing nationwide injunctions.

Two sources told Fox News Digital they expected that vote next week or the week after, but one source stressed that conversations were still ongoing.

That comes as some conservatives push for impeachment as a way to punish judges blocking Trump's agenda.