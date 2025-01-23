Schumer supports Democrats delaying all Trump nominees who lack unanimous support

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said he supports the delay of all of President Donald Trump's Cabinet nominees who do not have unanimous support in the Senate.

Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., filed cloture on John Ratcliffe's nomination for CIA director, Kristi Noem's nomination for Homeland Security secretary and Pete Hegseth's nomination for defense secretary on Tuesday. But a last-minute objection from Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., held up a vote on Ratcliffe, triggering hours of debate that could delay confirmation votes on Trump's national security nominees late into the week and possibly into the weekend.

"I don't think it's too much to ask to make sure that we have a full, real debate that lasts two days on the Senate floor," Murphy said on the Senate floor, adding that Democrats have "serious concerns" about Trump's CIA pick.

The Senate voted to confirm Ratcliffe, 74-25, on Thursday afternoon.

Asked on Thursday if he supports slowing the confirmation process for Trump's nominees down, Schumer indicated that he does.

"Look, there are some nominees like [Secretary of State Marco] Rubio that got broad support, but a detailed discussion – I have some doubts about Mr. Ratcliffe, particularly when I asked him how he'd react if Tulsi Gabbard were put in charge of him in the DNI," Schumer said, referring to Trump's pick to lead the Office of National Intelligence.

"For a day or two, or a few hours to examine these nominees who have such power thoroughly, absolutely," he added. "Our idea is to let the whole truth come out if they try to rush them through. We don't want that to happen."

Thune on Tuesday expressed frustration with Democrats over their delay tactics.

"Do we want a vote on these folks on Tuesday or vote on them on Friday, Saturday and Sunday? Because that's what we're going to do. This can be easy or this can be hard," Thune said. "This is about America's national security interests, and we're stalling, so that's not going to happen."

Ratcliffe was approved by the Senate Intelligence Committee by a bipartisan vote of 14-3. Because of that, Thune said the vote to confirm him "shouldn't be hard."

"Democrats and Republicans, in a very big bipartisan fashion, agree that he is very qualified for this job," Thune said, adding that he isn't sure what stalling accomplishes.

