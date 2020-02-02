Schiff on Senate impeachment trial: Nothing Dems could have done differently

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., the lead House impeachment manager, said on Sunday that he believes the Democrats “proved” their case against President Trump and that there was nothing they could have done differently

“Look, there's nothing that I can see that we could have done differently because, as the senators have already admitted, we proved our case. We proved our case,” Schiff told CBS’ “Face The Nation.”

Schiff continued: “Now, the president's lawyers have said time and again, I think, hoping through sheer repetition to make something true that is, in fact, untrue, that the process in this impeachment was different than in Nixon and Clinton. In fact, the president had the same due process rights, which he did not avail himself of in this process as in the prior ones.”

Schiff’s comments come just two days after the Senate voted against calling any witnesses in the impeachment trial, and just days ahead of the likely vote to acquit Trump on the two charges brought against him in the House. Trump was impeached in December on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in relation to his July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who he asked to investigate the Bidens.

Schiff on Sunday also denied that it was a “misstep” for the House Intelligence Committee, which he chairs, to drop the subpoenas on a number of current and former high-ranking Trump administration officials, including for former White House National Security Adviser John Bolton. He added that it could have taken years for a court to decide on the Bolton subpoena.

“That means the president would have been able to cheat in the next election with impunity because they could have simply delayed and played out the clock,” he said.

Only two Republicans joined Democrats to vote in favor of a measure to consider calling new witnesses as part of the impeachment trial. A final vote on Trump’s removal will be held on Wednesday, when he is expected to be acquitted by the Republican-controlled Senate