Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

White House

Trump set to host Saudi Arabia's powerful crown prince at the White House this week

Leaders expected to sign economic and defense agreements during Tuesday White House visit

By Amanda Macias Fox News
close
Trump says more nations want to expand ties with Israel under Abraham Accords Video

Trump says more nations want to expand ties with Israel under Abraham Accords

In an exclusive interview with Maria Bartiromo on "Sunday Morning Futures," President Trump said more nations want to normalize ties with Israel under the Abraham Accords. ( Credit: Sunday Morning Futures.)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump is set to host Saudi Arabia's ambitious and influential Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the White House this week for high-level talks aimed at deepening economic and defense ties.

"We’re more than meeting," Trump said on Friday en route to Florida for the weekend. "We’re honoring Saudi Arabia, the crown prince."

While not formally a state visit, the plans include a welcome ceremony with military bands, a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office and a black-tie dinner in the evening.

TRUMP’S GRAND PEACE STRATEGY IS BEARING FRUIT, IN MIDDLE EAST AND AROUND THE WORLD

Prince Mohammed bin Salman serves as the kingdom’s powerful understudy to his 89-year-old father, King Salman. Widely regarded as Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler, he manages nearly all daily affairs of state and frequently represents the kingdom in international summits and diplomatic meetings.

Tuesday’s meetings will mark Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s first visit to the White House in more than seven years. Trump said last week that he plans to discuss strengthening ties with the Saudi leader and hopes the kingdom will move toward formally recognizing Israel.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is seen smiling ahead of a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman returns to the White House on Tuesday for the first time in more than seven years. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

"The Abraham Accords will be a part we’re going to be discussing," Trump told reporters Friday. "I hope that Saudi Arabia will be joining the Abraham Accords fairly soon."

Such a move would build on Trump’s signature foreign-policy initiative, the Abraham Accords, which normalized relations between Israel and several Arab nations during his presidency.

The crown prince last visited the White House in 2018, just months before Jamal Khashoggi, a dissident journalist and critic of the kingdom, was murdered at a Saudi consulate in Turkey. 

WHITE HOUSE DECLASSIFIES JAMAL KHASHOGGI REPORT BLAMING SAUDI CROWN PRINCE FOR JOURNALIST'S DEATH

U.S. President Donald Trump is seen with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a visit to Riyadh in May 2025.

U.S. President Donald Trump and the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman are expected to sign several economic and defense deals this week in Washington. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

A subsequent CIA assessment concluded the prince had likely ordered the killing, though he has consistently denied involvement. Even so, Trump’s relationship with the crown prince appeared largely undeterred during his first term.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Trump last met the crown prince during his first state visit of his second term to Riyadh in May, where he was welcomed with a fighter jet escort, an honor guard wielding golden swords and a parade of Arabian horses flanking his limousine.

U.S. President Donald Trump is seen speaking with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a visit to Riyadh in May 2025.

U.S. President Donald Trump last met with the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh earlier this year. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The Trump administration is also expected to finalize an agreement with bin Salman to allow Riyadh to purchase F-35 stealth fighter jets, Bloomberg reported Friday, citing a White House official.

The two leaders are expected to sign several other economic and defense agreements during the crown prince’s visit to the White House on Tuesday, the report added.

Amanda covers the intersection of business and geopolitics for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue