Sasse accuses Biden admin of treating Ukraine war as ‘PR crisis,’ says US response ‘too slow'

Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., ripped the Biden administration for taking the wrong approach to the war in Ukraine, saying the president needs to act faster and take the situation more seriously.

While the administration has been providing arms to Ukraine, including a newly announced package that includes highly touted Switchblade drones, Sasse told "Fox News Sunday" that more is needed and in a more timely fashion. The senator accused the White House of dragging its feet because it does not think the Ukrainian cause and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have a chance of success.

"The biggest problem here is that the administration has a bunch of lawyers who are treating this as if it’s a CYA PR crisis instead of the national security crisis it is," Sasse said. "And so my message to the president is simple: Stop listening to all of your advisers who say Zelenskyy’s a dead man walking. Stop listening to those who say that Ukraine is inevitably going to lose. We should hear the president’s strategy to help Ukraine win. We should be on the side of these freedom fighters and we’re too slow in almost every step we take."

Sasse agreed with the administration’s position that the U.S. does not need to send fighters, stating that "Ukrainians have the will to fight." Still, he said, "We need to have the will to re-arm them constantly."

Despite this, Sasse voted against omnibus legislation that included aid. Sasse said that bill, which ultimately passed, was "crap" because it was thousands of pages long, "comes out in the middle of the night," and that the Ukraine aid portion comprised less than 1% of the package.

Instead, he said, re-arming Ukrainians "could have been done as a stand-alone bill in 10 minutes."