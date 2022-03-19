Putin makes 'Stalin-esque' speech at rally meant to boost public support for war: LIVE UPDATES

Zelenskyy says 9,000 have been able to leave besieged Mariupol

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly address Friday that 9,000 residents of besieged Mariupol have been able to leave.

Russian troops have ravaged the city, targeting civilians inside a maternity hospital and a theater in recent days. Local estimates say thousands have died in the city, which has been without food and water and power.

Zelenskyy Russians are preventing supplies from reaching surrounded cities in the center and southeast of the country.