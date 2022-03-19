Putin makes 'Stalin-esque' speech at rally meant to boost public support for war: LIVE UPDATES
Russian President Vladimir Putin in a Friday speech touched on Stalinist nostalgia and patriotic themes in an effort to boost public support for his stalled war in Ukraine that has made limited progress in Ukraine since invading nearly a month ago. Putin was speaking at a rally celebrating the eighth anniversary of the annexation of Crimea.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly address Friday that 9,000 residents of besieged Mariupol have been able to leave.
Russian troops have ravaged the city, targeting civilians inside a maternity hospital and a theater in recent days. Local estimates say thousands have died in the city, which has been without food and water and power.
Zelenskyy Russians are preventing supplies from reaching surrounded cities in the center and southeast of the country.
Vladimir Putin is adjusting his rhetoric following his stalled invasion of Ukraine, touching on Stalinist nostalgia and patriotic themes to boost public support for the war, which he calls a "special military operation" and claims was launched as a defensive measure.
In a speech Thursday, he peppered his remarks with "Stalin-esque" dog whistling and warnings of a "fifth column" of Russian "scum and traitors" working to undermine his ambitions from within, according to a translation of his remarks.
"The West, collectively, is trying to fracture our society…to provoke a civil conflict in Russia, by means of the fifth column," he said. "The goal is Russia’s collapse."
"Meaningful negotiations on peace, on security for us, for Ukraine - are the only chance for Russia to reduce the damage from its own mistakes," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted on Telegram Friday. "It’s time to meet. Time to talk. It is time to restore territorial integrity and justice for Ukraine. Otherwise, Russia’s losses will be so huge that several generations will not be enough to rebound."
