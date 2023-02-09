'CRUSHED IT': Sarah Sanders showered with praise from GOP following 'tremendous' SOTU rebuttal

Newly elected Arkansas Gov. Sarah Sanders is being showered with praise from her fellow Republicans following her rebuttal to President Biden's Tuesday State of the Union address.

In the GOP rebuttal, Sanders argued the Biden administration had been "completely hijacked by the radical left," called for a "new generation of Republican leadership," and described the choice between Democrats and Republicans as a choice "between normal or crazy."

"My friend Sarah Huckabee Sanders did a tremendous job Tuesday evening speaking to the reality that hardworking parents and families are facing across our country," Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala., told Fox News Digital. "This was a stark contrast to President Biden, who used his State of the Union Address to pop champagne and gaslight the American people."

"Governor Sanders strongly outlined the contrasting visions between Republicans and Biden Democrats — freedom vs. dependence, opportunity vs. entitlement, common sense vs. fantasy land," she added. "It's time for a new generation of leaders to step up and be the change we want to see. Together we will preserve the American Dream for generations to come."

SARAH SANDERS DELIVERS GOP REBUTTAL TO BIDEN SOTU, SAYS AMERICANS HAVE A CHOICE ‘BETWEEN NORMAL OR CRAZY’

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy posted a photo of himself on Twitter watching Sanders deliver the rebuttal, declaring she "knocked it out of the park," and that her speech showed a "clear" difference in what Republicans were offering the country compared to Biden's "fearmongering."

"Congratulations to [Sarah Sanders] on a powerful rebuttal. You crushed it! #StrongWomen," former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, who is expected to launch a presidential bid next week, also wrote on Twitter.

Annie Dickerson, who leads the conservative women's advocacy group Winning for Women, told Fox that Sanders "put forward an optimistic vision for all Americans."

SARAH SANDERS' SLAM DUNK. CHOICE NOW BETWEEN ‘NORMAL OR CRAZY’ AND PARENTS MUST STAND UP

"As the youngest governor in the nation and a mother to young children, I was proud to see her offer clear and desperately needed leadership tonight. We need more of these common sense policies that lift up working families across the country," she said.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., told Fox that Sanders did a "tremendous job," and described her as someone "who will never surrender to the woke mob."

"She represents our next generation of strong conservative women that are unafraid to stand for freedom and against tyranny," she said.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, joined Fox's "Hannity" immediately following the rebuttal and said he thought Sanders did "a terrific job." He added that Sanders' speech was "a sharp contrast to a State of the Union speech that I thought was divisive, it was angry, it was out of touch, and it was fundamentally dishonest."

ARKANSAS DEMOCRAT DEFENDS GOV. SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS AMID ATTACK FROM CALIFORNIA'S GAVIN NEWSOM

"Sarah Huckabee Sanders' response offered a distinct choice between left-wing radicalism and sensible conservatism," House Majority Whip Tom Emmer told Fox.

"Republicans are focused on securing our fundamental freedoms and addressing kitchen table issues, while Joe Biden continues to tout Democrats' tone-deaf policies and take victory laps as Americans are struggling," he added.

Democrats, however, weren't as pleased with Sanders' rebuttal as some sharply criticized her following the speech.

"While [Sarah Sanders] touts public safety, here is what she skips over: Arkansas has one of the highest murder rates in the nation," Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted, while White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre dismissed Sanders' response as an attempt to stir up "fake conspiracies."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP