Sarah Sanders' slam dunk. Choice now is between 'normal or crazy' and parents must stand up

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is right: The division in our nation is not between Democrats and Republicans, but it is a war to save our nation’s values. It is a choice between 'normal and crazy.'

Her rebuttal to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on Tuesday night gave all American families – like mine – a voice. It is that voice that the woke left has both ridiculed and tried to silence in the news, on social media and in our nation’s schools. It’s not working.

A growing chorus of Americans is standing up against the façade of insanity draped in political correctness that has seeped into our nation’s most established institutions, from gender-fluidity to racially divisive doctrines like critical race theory.

SARAH SANDERS DELIVERS GOP REBUTTAL TO BIDEN SOTU, SAYS AMERICANS HAVE A CHOICE 'BETWEEN NORMAL OR CRAZY'

As a mother, I understand the dangers Huckabee Sanders outlined in her rebuttal. I hear it every day from friends, family and strangers who are deeply concerned with the deterioration of American values to a culturally woke Marxist agenda.

I hear it in the questions asked by my 10-year-old daughter when she's confused by 'pronoun designations' that don't even make sense to adults.

The Biden administration, ‘is doubling down on crazy’ so we need to double our efforts to protect our families from their policies.

It is an agenda that is attempting to hold our children and our nation hostage.

We can’t allow that to happen.

Our nation is at its tipping point. I believe we need to ask ourselves if we’re willing to stand up for our families, values and liberty or aqueous to the woke.

This radical leftist ideology serves only to divide our citizens, decimate the value of families, brainwash our children in public schools and turn parents into 'domestic terrorists' when they confront the liars with facts.

For these reasons, we need to be as forthright as Huckabee Sanders.

JEAN-PIERRE V SANDERS: CURRENT, FORMER WH PRESS SECRETARIES BATTLE OVER BIDEN’S SOTU

Her rebuttal embodied what all Americans should be mindful of and why we can’t ignore the uncomfortable truth that the fabric of our families is being targeted by radical ideologists.

Children deserve the truth and parents that are willing to stand up for them.

It is a choice between "normal or crazy," as Huckabee Sanders said. And it is our values and common-sense that will guide us, I believe.

The governor is already winning battles in her home state of Arkansas by signing "Executive Orders to ban CRT, racism, and indoctrination in our schools, eliminate the use of the derogatory term ‘Latinx’ in our government, repealed COVID orders and said never again to authoritarian mandates and shutdowns."

We can defend our children, our way of life and our nation if we just choose to speak up and stand together. We need to stand up just like Gov. Sanders and not be afraid of the truth.

We need to demand the same efforts, as in Arkansas, from our local lawmakers throughout the country.

As parents, we can no longer sit back and expect someone else to save our children from a bizarre extreme woke agenda. It is an agenda that teaches them they can be any gender, animal or alien they want. In fact, our failure in confronting this growing cultural virus in its infancy has caused irreparable harm to a generation of children.

This cultural battle is absolutely the right one to be fighting and exposing. Moreover, this new battle isn't one against generational passing fads, art or other normal teenage rebellion but instead, against a growing ideology that is antithetical to American values, family and science.

It's rooted in lies. It is destructive and corrosive.

Nothing could be more telling than a recent Morning Consult poll that found only 16 percent of adult members of Generation Z, known as "Zoomers," between the ages of 18 and 25 were proud to be Americans. Moreover, in the same poll, millennials were the second-lowest, with only 36 percent saying they were proud to be Americans.

Our children are the targeted victims in an ideological war and the fear of being outcast, censored or ostracized by the woke-left for daring to speak truth, is their greatest weapon against American families.

This doesn't have to be. We can defend our children, our way of life and our nation if we just choose to speak up and stand together. We need to stand up like Huckabee Sanders and not be afraid of the truth.

Call out crazy when we see it. Deny the woke-left access to our children and their education. Stop the indoctrination.

We can be inclusive and caring without being subservient to the radical agenda.

"We will educate, not indoctrinate our kids, and put students on a path to success. It’s time for a new generation to lead," the Arkansas governor said.

"This is our moment. This is our opportunity. A new generation born in the waning decades of the last century, shaped by economic booms and stock market busts, forged by the triumph of the Cold War and the tragedy of 9/11. A generation brimming with passion and new ideas to solve age-old problems. A generation moored to our deepest values and oldest traditions, yet unafraid to challenge the present order and find a better way forward."

I couldn't agree more, as long as we are willing to fight for it.

