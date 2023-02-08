Top Republican vows GOP will 'undo' DC council's law allowing illegal immigrants to vote

FIRST ON FOX: House Majority Whip Tom Emmer , R-Minn., vowed that Republicans will "undo" the D.C. city council’s law allowing illegal immigrants to vote.

Emmer torched the law in the nation’s capital that allows nonresidents, including illegal immigrants, to vote in elections ahead of the House’s "District of Columbia day" on Thursday.

"Really? Does anybody in this country think that as someone working at the Chinese embassy here in Washington, D.C., should be voting in the presidential election? Absolutely not," Emmer said. "It's insane what they did."

Emmer also blasted a second law passed by the D.C. city council that "literally eliminates all mandatory minimum sentencing guidelines," quipping he "would argue is the Democrats full employment for criminals bill."

"Literally, with the exception of first degree murder, carjacking, et cetera, sexual crimes, all of this stuff, they are going to lift the… mandatory sentencing requirements," Emmer said.

"Insane," he added. "We, the Republicans in the House, are going to reassert some common sense conservative values."

Emmer noted that Congress "is responsible for the District of Columbia" and that there "are two resolutions that will get voted on in the House tomorrow" to reverse the laws.

The first will focus on "undoing the illegals being able to vote act" while the other bill "is going to restore the mandatory sentencing minimums, put law enforcement and peaceful, law-abiding citizens back in charge of this community instead of these insane left-wing nutbags that are passing this kind of garbage."

The House majority whip expects the bills will "pass overwhelmingly."

"It will go to the Senate. It only needs a simple majority in the Senate, so you only need two Democrats, and I think that's a reasonable result, considering how outrageous these two actions of the D.C. Council are. And guess what? When it passes the House tomorrow, then if it passes the Senate, it will go to the president's desk. If the president signs this, which he should and he will."

"If he doesn't, I think the public is going to be well aware of his refusal to hold criminals accountable and to stop illegals from voting in our elections," Emmer said.

Emmer said that, should President Biden sign the legislation, Congress will "have the authority over the D.C. Council" and the laws "will in fact, be repealed."

The House Republican whip torched Biden’s response to the spy balloon ahead of Tuesday’s speech.

"Ha!" Emmer said in response to a question on whether Biden's response was quick enough to satisfy Congress. "Absolutely not."

Emmer said Biden "should’ve taken action immediately" after learning about the balloon last Wednesday and that "this argument that they didn’t know what to do, or that he gave authority to somebody, and they waited until it completed its mission across the United States, is ludicrous."

"It’s inexcusable, and actually the American people should hold them accountable for that," Emmer said.

