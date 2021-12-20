Congressman Andy Biggs says Biden admin seeks 'control,' to make unvaccinated into 'an other' in society

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden's response to the coronavirus has been geared towards control and vilifying the unvaccinated, Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., told Fox News Digital on Monday.

Biggs' comments came after the White House offered a bold message Friday for unvaccinated Americans.

"For the unvaccinated, you’re looking at a winter of severe illness and death for yourselves, your families and the hospitals you may soon overwhelm," White House counselor to the president Jeffrey Zients said.

MCENANY RIPS BIDEN ADMIN'S ‘STARK WARNING’ TO THE UNVACCINATED: NOT THE MESSAGE OF A ‘GREAT UNIFIER’

Asked about those comments, Biggs said: "It gets to the notion of what this has been about — and it's about control. Biden wants control. So, his minions, like Fauci was on saying from now on, you're going to have to wear a mask on the airplanes forever … This kind of outrageous conduct is a method to try to create an ‘other’ — to create people to hate, to create people to ostracize, that allows them to claim control."

"To me, it is immoral, it's disgusting, and it is absolutely sickening to me that the president of the United States would try to vilify people who are trying merely to exercise a health care choice," he continued.

President Biden is expected to address the nation on the coronavirus on Tuesday. In September, he told the unvaccinated: "We've been patient, but our patience is wearing thin."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

So far, there have been around 51 million U.S. cases of COVID-19 and 803,000 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.