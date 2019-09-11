Sanders jumps ahead of Biden, Warren in New Hampshire primary poll

A new poll of Democratic voters in New Hampshire shows Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders leading the field in this first-in-the-nation primary state.

Sanders, a self-described Democratic socialist who's making his second bid for the presidency, has the support of 29 percent of likely Democratic primary voters in the Granite State, according to a Franklin Pierce University/Boston Herald Poll released Wednesday.

SANDERS, WARREN, AVOID DIRECT ATTACKS DURING DUELING EVENTS IN NH

Former Vice President Joe Biden, long the frontrunner in most national and early-state polls, stands at 21 percent in this poll. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of neighboring Massachusetts, who, like Sanders, is a progressive standard-bearer in the field of White House hopefuls, registered at 17 percent in the poll.

In a conference call with Fox News and other national news organizations last week, the Biden campaign seemed to downplay the former vice president’s expectations in New Hampshire as well as Iowa, the state that kicks off the nominating calendar. Biden senior advisers pointed to the geographic advantages both Sanders and Warren enjoy in New Hampshire.

BIDEN ADVISERS DOWNPLAY EXPECTATIONS IN IOWA AND NEW HAMPSHIRE

The latest poll puts Sen. Kamala Harris of California at 6 percent support, South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg and tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang both at 5 percent, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii at 3 percent, and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas at 2 percent. Every other candidate mentioned in the survey registered at 1 percent or less.

The poll was conducted Sept. 4-10, both before and after the New Hampshire Democratic Party’s annual convention. The confab, held on Saturday in Manchester, attracted 19 of the 20 remaining candidates in the nomination race. The survey’s release also came on the eve of Thursday’s third-round Democratic nomination debate, which is being held in Houston.

The poll sampled 425 likely Democratic primary voters in the Granite State. The survey’s sampling error is plus or minus 4.8 percentage points.

THE LATEST POLLS FROM FOX NEWS

Those questioned were also asked if they prefer the leadership of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi or desire the ‘more progressive’ brand of politics exhibited by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a freshman lawmaker from New York who’s become a favorite of many far-left Democrats.

Thirty-four percent said Ocasio-Cortez, with 30 percent choosing Pelosi, 19 percent saying neither and 17 percent unsure.