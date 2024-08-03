Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Illegal Immigrants

Sanctuary cities sending illegal immigrants to red states would face steep consequences under proposed bill

Owens was motivated to propose the legislation after Denver officials transported migrants into Salt Lake City unannounced earlier this year

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
close
Elizabeth Warren: Kamala Harris will work on citizenship for migrants Video

Elizabeth Warren: Kamala Harris will work on citizenship for migrants

Sen. Elizabeth Warren suggested that Kamala Harris work on a pathway to citizenship for illegal immigrants despite facing backlash over the border crisis.

Proposed legislation from a Utah lawmaker would cut funding to sanctuary cities that attempt to transport illegal migrants into non-sanctuary municipalities.

Republican Rep. Burgess Owens of Utah presented the Sanctuary City Oversight and Responsibility in Enforcement (SCORE) Act to the public on Friday, promising the bill would hold sanctuary cities responsible for their own migrants if passed.

"If this administration won't fight for American safety, security, and rule of law, our Republican majority will," Owens said. "I introduced a bill to drop the taxpayer dollars funding migrants pouring into our communities."

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT CRIMES IN SWING STATE HIGHLIGHTED AS GRANDMOTHER KILLED IN CARJACKING

Migrants near El Paso

Immigrants wait to be transported and processed by U.S. Border Patrol officers at the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso, Texas.  (John Moore/Getty Images)

Owens released a video to social media platform X explaining the proposed legislation.

"My message to these sanctuary cities is simple — you cheered on open borders and you welcomed these migrants with open arms," Owens said in the video. "Now that your resources and services are overwhelmed, you will not be allowed to ship these desperate people into our communities."

The SCORE Act would restrict the use of FEMA Shelter and Services Program funding to purchase transportation to other municipalities without permission from local authorities.

BURGESS OWENS CORNERS ELITE UNIVERSITY PRESIDENT OVER EYE-POPPING DONATIONS FROM HAMAS-HARBORING QATAR

Burgess Owens in hearing

Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, attends a House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee organizational meeting and hearing in the Rayburn Building in Washington, D.C. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

FEMA SSP funding is a federal initiative intended to assist recipients financially support migrants awaiting court appearances.  

Migrants being transported to another location would also require a documented sponsor at their destination to ensure the individuals will not require government shelter.

The SCORE Act would also require the Government Accountability Office to produce a quarterly report on the recipients of FEMA grants to ensure compliance.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Migrants border caravan

Migrants walk along the highway through Suchiate, Chiapas state in southern Mexico during their journey north toward the U.S. border.  (AP Photo/Edgar H. Clemente)

Owens was motivated to pursue the legislation after Denver authorities provided over 1,500 tickets for illegal migrants to travel to Salt Lake City, Utah, without notice to local officials.

"Self-declared sanctuary cities like Denver have been quietly sending migrants to non-sanctuary cities like Salt Lake City as the Biden-Harris open border agenda overwhelms resources," Owens said in his announcement video. "My new bill cuts off this funding and closes the loophole that’s fueling this crisis in Utah."

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

More from Politics