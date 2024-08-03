Sanctuary cities sending illegal immigrants to red states would face steep consequences under proposed bill

Proposed legislation from a Utah lawmaker would cut funding to sanctuary cities that attempt to transport illegal migrants into non-sanctuary municipalities.

Republican Rep. Burgess Owens of Utah presented the Sanctuary City Oversight and Responsibility in Enforcement (SCORE) Act to the public on Friday, promising the bill would hold sanctuary cities responsible for their own migrants if passed.

"If this administration won't fight for American safety, security, and rule of law, our Republican majority will," Owens said. "I introduced a bill to drop the taxpayer dollars funding migrants pouring into our communities."

Owens released a video to social media platform X explaining the proposed legislation.

"My message to these sanctuary cities is simple — you cheered on open borders and you welcomed these migrants with open arms," Owens said in the video. "Now that your resources and services are overwhelmed, you will not be allowed to ship these desperate people into our communities."

The SCORE Act would restrict the use of FEMA Shelter and Services Program funding to purchase transportation to other municipalities without permission from local authorities.

FEMA SSP funding is a federal initiative intended to assist recipients financially support migrants awaiting court appearances.

Migrants being transported to another location would also require a documented sponsor at their destination to ensure the individuals will not require government shelter.

The SCORE Act would also require the Government Accountability Office to produce a quarterly report on the recipients of FEMA grants to ensure compliance.

Owens was motivated to pursue the legislation after Denver authorities provided over 1,500 tickets for illegal migrants to travel to Salt Lake City, Utah, without notice to local officials.

"Self-declared sanctuary cities like Denver have been quietly sending migrants to non-sanctuary cities like Salt Lake City as the Biden-Harris open border agenda overwhelms resources," Owens said in his announcement video. "My new bill cuts off this funding and closes the loophole that’s fueling this crisis in Utah."