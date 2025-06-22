Russian leader claims multiple countries prepped to provide Iran nuclear weapons following US strikes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Russia's former president said that multiple countries are poised to provide Iran with nuclear warheads after the U.S. launched strikes against three Iranian nuclear facilities.

"The enrichment of nuclear material — and, now we can say it outright, the future production of nuclear weapons — will continue," Dmitry Medvedev, now the deputy chairman of the Security Council of Russia, said in a Sunday X post.

"A number of countries are ready to directly supply Iran with their own nuclear warheads," Medvedev said.

Medvedev did not list specific countries that might pitch in and support Iran. However, Russia historically has backed Iran's nuclear program. Russian President Vladimir Putin also offered to mediate peace talks between Iran and Israel on Wednesday.

Moscow also has offered to intervene and help negotiate a nuclear deal between the U.S. and Iran.

Moscow was involved in the 2015 Iran deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. The agreement lifted sanctions on Iran in exchange for limits on Iran’s nuclear program, but Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018.

Medvedev’s comments came after the U.S. launched strikes late Saturday targeting key Iranian nuclear facilities: Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan. The mission involved more than 125 U.S. aircraft, including B-2 stealth bombers, according to Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine.

President Donald Trump had said for days that he was deliberating whether he would conduct strikes against those sites.

The White House and the State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital regarding Medvedev's statements.

Meanwhile, Russia's Foreign Ministry claimed the strikes violated international law and called for an "end to aggression."

"The irresponsible decision to subject the territory of a sovereign state to missile and bomb attacks, whatever the arguments it may be presented with, flagrantly violates international law, the Charter of the United Nations and the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council," Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement Sunday.

Prior to the strikes, Iran cautioned that the U.S. will suffer if it chooses to become involved in the conflict, and previously issued retaliatory strikes against bases where U.S. troops were housed after the U.S. killed a top Iranian general in 2020.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth told reporters Sunday that the U.S. would work with allies in the region to aid in force protection in the aftermath of the strikes.

"We certainly understand the challenges of allies in the region," Hegseth said. "And, we have been respectful and in working in collaboration with them as it pertains to basing and sensitivities there."

"Ultimately, they've got a lot of assets and people in those locations also where American troops are co-located. So, that’s a consideration of ours."