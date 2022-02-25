Russian invasion: Biden in 2019 said 'imagine what can happen in Ukraine' under Trump

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden’s previous comments on what could "happen in Ukraine" under former President Trump are resurfacing amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Back in 2019, then-candidate Biden took a dig at Trump while speaking at the Democratic National Committee (DNC) Women’s Leadership Forum Conference, warning the audience against voting to re-elect Trump by suggesting a hypothetical fall of Ukraine.

"It’s going to take a hell of a lot of work to make up for all the damage he’s done internationally and nationally," Biden said. "His network of thugs and co-conspirators are going to continue to try to undermine our democracy in the meantime."

"Imagine what he can do in another year," Biden continued. "Imagine what can happen to Ukraine."

The conservative group America Rising PAC resurfaced the footage of Biden’s 2019 remarks on Friday, leading the clip to go viral online.

Ukraine has been scarred by two days of fighting that have seen Russian forces attack civilians in cities across the war-torn country.

Civilians have been instructed to create Molotov cocktails to defend themselves and the government has handed out weapons to citizens looking to defend Ukraine.

Gunfire and explosions in the capital city of Kyiv marked the end of the second day of fighting as Russian forces have made limited progress in their attempt to decapitate the Ukrainian government.