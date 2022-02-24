Expand / Collapse search
Russia
Published

McCarthy calls Putin war on Ukraine 'reckless and evil,' as Russian military rolls toward Kyiv

Russia invades Ukraine amid condemnations from NATO leaders, American politicians

By Tyler Olson | Fox News
Putin giving off sense of 'disgust with the West,' wants to 'overturn' world order: Amy Kellogg Video

Putin giving off sense of 'disgust with the West,' wants to 'overturn' world order: Amy Kellogg

Fox News senior foreign affairs correspondent reports from Moscow as Russia invades Ukraine.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Thursday slammed Russian President Vladimir Putin as "evil" over his war on Ukraine, and called for him to face massive backlash for the invasion. 

"Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is reckless and evil. The United States stands with the people of Ukraine and prays for their safety and resolve," McCarthy, R-Calif., said. "Putin’s actions must be met with serious consequence. This act of war is intended to rewrite history and more concerning, upend the balance of power in Europe. Putin must be held accountable for his actions."

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

Russia began a full-scale invasion of Ukraine from multiple fronts Wednesday evening U.S. time. Putin declared a "special military operation" in the country in a pre-recorded video from earlier this week that was broadcast early Thursday morning Russian time. 

Air raid sirens and explosions could be heard in Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, throughout Thursday. Massive plumes of smoke were also visible in the area. 

McCarthy's comment is one of many similar statements from members of Congress about the Russia-Ukraine war. But he was the first party leader in Congress to release a statement since Russia's invasion began in earnest late Wednesday U.S. time. 

  • House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy
    Image 1 of 3

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., responds to reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, about the behavior of Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., and her repeated "anti-Muslim" attacks against Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

  • Image 2 of 3

    Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures while speaking to the media during a joint news conference with Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban following their talks in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Putin says the U.S. and its allies have ignored Russia's top security demands. In his first comments on the standoff with the West over Ukraine in more than a month, Putin said Tuesday that the Kremlin is still studying the U.S. and NATO's response to the Russian security demands received last week. (Yuri Kochetkov/Pool Photo via AP) (Yuri Kochetkov/Pool Photo via AP)

  • Image 3 of 3

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky talks during a press conference at the Ukraine's embassy in Paris on April 16, 2021 after a working lunch with French President. - French President and German Chancellor were to hold talks on April 16 with Ukrainian President in a show of support for his pro-Western government after a Russian military build-up on its eastern borders raised fears of an invasion. (Photo by Bertrand GUAY / AFP) (Photo by BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty Images) (Photo by BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty Images)

BUSH CALLS RUSSIA WAR ON UKRAINE ‘GRAVEST SECURITY CRISIS’ IN EUROPE SINCE WORLD WAR II

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., weighed in on the invasion shortly after McCarthy on Thursday. 

"What we have in Europe now is the first shooting war since world War II. This is a serious serious incident," McConnell said. He levied criticism against President Biden's strategy so far on Russia before arguing that the U.S. and the West should deploy every available sanction against Russia immediately. 

"We're all together at this point and we need to be together about what should be done. But I have some advice. Ratchet the sanctions all the way up. Don't hold any back. Every single available tough sanction should be employed and should be employed now," McConnell said. "There's no such thing as a little invasion."

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., addressed the Ukraine invasion at a press conference about abortion in New York Thursday. 

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., slammed Putin as a "tyrant" in her press conference earlier Wednesday, after Russian troops first entered the Donbas region earlier this week but before they started the full attack on all of Ukraine. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

President Biden Wednesday condemned Russia's war as "an unprovoked and unjustified attack" and promised to levy tough sanctions against Russia. Biden also said he spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy early Thursday and said, "We will continue to provide support and assistance to Ukraine and the Ukrainian people."

Biden is expected to deliver further remarks Thursday afternoon.

Fox News' Trey Yingst and Peter Doocy contributed to this report. 

Tyler Olson covers politics for Fox News Digital. You can contact him at tyler.olson@fox.com and follow him on Twitter at @TylerOlson1791.

