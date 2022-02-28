Russia didn’t expect ‘stiff and determined resistance’ from Ukraine, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said Monday that Russia did not expect a "stiff and determined resistance" from Ukraine but cautioned against assuming that Russia will remain setback.

Kirby’s comments came as the Russian military assault on Ukraine went into its fifth day. In Ukraine’s capital city, Kyiv, outgunned but determined troops have slowed Russia’s advance.

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

"What we also have seen is Ukrainians resisting quite effectively around Kyiv, and continuously. They have made it a tough slog for the Russians to move further south." Kirby told reporters. "The Russians have not only experienced a stiff and determined resistance by the Ukrainians but logistics and sustaining problems of their own."

Kirby qualified, however, that although the Ukrainians have "made a dent" in Russia’s military, it does not necessarily mean that Putin’s overall aims have been entirely thwarted.

"The Russians will learn from this … We haven’t seen any change in what we believe (are) their desires to move in Ukraine," Kirby said. "They have suffered setbacks, but I don’t think we can just assume they are going to stay setback.

Satellite images on Monday showed Russian troops advancing on Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv. A convoy consisting of hundreds of armored vehicles, tanks, artillery, and support vehicles was just 17 miles from the city.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Those images came as a Ukrainian delegation held talks Monday with Russian officials at the border with Belarus, though they ended with no immediate reports of any agreements.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.