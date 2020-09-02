Rush Limbaugh reacts to Pelosi salon visit by asking: 'Why can't we vote in person?'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is the rare 80-year-old woman unafraid to go out and put herself in danger of contracting coronavirus, syndicated radio host Rush Limbaugh said Wednesday.

Limbaugh was reacting to Pelosi's Monday visit to a San Francisco hair salon that had been shut down due to coronavirus-induced restrictions for a wash and a blowout.

"She can walk in and make them service her," the host said. "I know people literally terrified to leave their homes. They have been lead to believe outside their door [awaits] an invisible killer."

Limbaugh then asked if Pelosi was "taking hydroxychloroquine as a prophylactic," referring to the anti-malarial drug commonly used to fight lupus and once promoted by President Trump as a possible coronavirus treatment.

"What is she doing? Why does she feel so secure? Why is it that most 80-year-olds are scared to death ... and she isn't?"

Given Pelosi's brazenness in flouting lockdown restrictions, Limbaugh told his listeners, it is eminently fair to question the Democrats' push for expanded mail-in voting this November.

"Why cant we vote in person?" he asked. "Why do we need mail-in ballots?"