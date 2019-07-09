Rush Limbaugh: 'The left is totally crazy,' Democratic Party will 'fall apart' if Biden nominated

Conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh warned the “lunacy” of the “left” should be a concern for people and speculated that if former Vice President Joe Biden does secure the Democratic nomination that the party will “fall apart.”

“We’re past the point of no return on this," Limbaugh told his listeners on Tuesday. "We’re past the point of thinking that it’s peaked, that it’s gonna start rolling back.

"It hasn’t peaked yet. Meaning this perversion, wackiness, lunacy on the left.”

Limbaugh was reacting to a tweet posted by Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., reacting to recent events in the news over the last week.

“In just the last 7 days we have decided that the Betsy Ross flag is offensive, to kick police officers out of Starbucks, boycott Nike (again) Starbucks (again) & now HomeDepot. And to lick Ice Cream at grocery stores & put back in freezer,” Rubio tweeted. “Has everyone gone crazy?”

The radio host responded to the tweet saying that many have underestimated the “left,” and noted that no one pushed back until President Trump came along.

“The left is totally crazy. They have been totally crazy for a long time. And too many people have looked at it as just a fringe minority that doesn’t pose any kind of new existential threat, and that’s just not accurate. They have been threatening and posing a threat for years. And there hasn’t been any pushback until Trump came along,” Limbaugh said.



Limbaugh further said the Democratic party will nominate someone who “believes all this stuff” and predicted if Biden is nominated the party will “fall apart” but the movement will continue.

“They’re gonna nominate somebody that believes all of this stuff, the odds are. And if they end up nominating [Biden], that party is gonna fall apart. It may be in the process of falling apart anyway. But the left isn’t gonna fall apart,” Limbaugh said.

The conservative commentator warned that there are some Republicans who do not see, or choose to not see the “threat” posed by the “left.”



So now there’s some official pushback, and look what happened. Donald Trump wins the presidency on the basis that finally somebody sees it and wants to do something about it. And even with this we still have people who don’t see it yet or who don’t want to see it.