Trump announces 'Project Freedom,' Iran threatens attacks, Pakistan announces US release of seized cargo ship

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As the tensions between the United States and Iran persist, including an ongoing U.S. blockade against the Islamic Republic, President Donald Trump declared in a Truth Social post that the U.S. would launch "Project Freedom" to help ships from other nations escape the Strait of Hormuz.

"Countries from all over the World, almost all of which are not involved in the Middle Eastern dispute going on so visibly, and violently, for all to see, have asked the United States if we could help free up their Ships, which are locked up in the Strait of Hormuz, on something which they have absolutely nothing to do with — They are merely neutral and innocent bystanders!" the president declared in a Sunday Truth Social post.

"This process, Project Freedom, will begin Monday morning, Middle East time," he noted.

But Iran has threatened to attack.

"We have repeatedly said the security of the Strait of Hormuz is in our hands and that the safe passage of vessels needs to be coordinated with the armed forces," Iran's Ali Abdollahi, declared in a statement, according to Reuters. "We warn that any foreign armed forces, especially the aggressive U.S. Army, will be attacked if they intend to approach and enter the Strait of Hormuz."

TRUMP'S IRAN CRACKDOWN 'SUFFOCATING' REGIME AS OIL WELLS COULD SHUT WITHIN DAYS, BESSENT SAYS

U.S. Central Command noted that 15,000 service members will be involved in the effort.

"U.S. military support to Project Freedom will include guided-missile destroyers, over 100 land and sea-based aircraft, multi-domain unmanned platforms, and 15,000 service members," CENTCOM noted in a press release on Sunday.

TRUMP'S 'ECONOMIC FURY' SQUEEZES IRAN — BUT CAN TEHRAN OUTLAST THE PRESSURE?

An Iranian-flagged ship seized last month by the U.S. will be returned to its owners, Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Monday.

"As a confidence-building measure by the United States of America, twenty-two crew members held aboard the seized Iranian container ship, 'MV Touska', have been evacuated to Pakistan. The individuals, who were flown to Pakistan last night, will be handed over to the Iranian authorities today. The Iranian ship will also be backloaded to Pakistani territorial waters for return to its original owners after necessary repairs," the statement noted.

CARGO SHIP ATTACKED BY SMALL CRAFT NEAR STRAIT OF HORMUZ, UK MARITIME AGENCY SAYS

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"These returns are being coordinated in tandem with the support of both the Iranian and U.S. sides. Pakistan welcomes such confidence-building measures and will continue to facilitate dialogue and diplomacy while pursuing ongoing mediation efforts for regional peace and security," Pakistan's statement added.

Fox News' Bryan Llenas contributed to this report.