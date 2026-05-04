Spanberger won’t rule out taxes on gym memberships, streaming services: 'Should be discussed'

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Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger left the door open to imposing taxes on services like gym memberships, digital subscriptions and dog grooming when asked about the possibility during a recent interview

"I think every idea, as long as it’s reasonable and makes some amount of sense, should be discussed," Spanberger told a local ABC affiliate.

"I think there are worthy conversations to be had about what revenue generation looks like into the future as our economy changes in so many ways."

The comment comes as Spanberger tries to leave the door open to exploring new sources of revenue for Virginia while also fending off accusations from the White House that have painted her as a tax-happy Democrat.

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"So sad! She is adding so many taxes: a food and beverage tax, digital services tax, utilities tax and more. People are leaving that would never have even thought of doing so!" Trump said in a post to Truth Social.

"This went from a thriving and powerful place to a commonwealth run by a person who has no concept of low taxes and economic strength."

Those criticisms stemmed from a handful of bills introduced in the Virginia state legislature that, if implemented, would extend taxes to: storage facilities, counseling, dry cleaning, vehicle repair, website design, data storage and digital subscription storage.

The bills, which were first introduced by lawmakers during the tenure of Spanberger’s predecessor, Gov. Glenn Youngkin, never reached the floor of the General Assembly for a vote before the end of the state’s legislative session on March 14.

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Notably, apart from a bill that will raise the minimum wage incrementally to $15 an hour by 2028, Spanberger has yet to sign off on any new state-based increases — a record she believes Trump is misrepresenting.

"The array of taxes that the president asserts move forward in Virginia is sort of ludicrous," Spanberger said.

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But Spanberger also noted that she could revisit ways to raise revenue from shifting industries that have changed the tax calculus.

"You used to buy a DVD; there used to be sales tax. Streaming is different. So, I recognize there’s value in having these conversations," Spanberger said, highlighting one such area of change.

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Spanberger said that any decision along those lines would ultimately depend on the specific language of a proposal.

"Whether I would ever sign a bill is wholly dependent on what is actually in the bill and how it is outlined," Spanberger said.