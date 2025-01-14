Israel-Hamas cease-fire, hostage release deal reached

Israel and Hamas have agreed to a cease-fire deal that also ensures the release of hostages, Fox News has confirmed.

"A Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal was reached following the Qatari Prime Minister's meeting with Hamas negotiators, and separately Israeli negotiators in his office," a source briefed on the matter told Fox News.

Separately, a senior Hamas official confirmed to Fox News that a deal was reached. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office has yet to confirm the deal.

Reuters also reported that a deal has been reached, citing an official briefed on the agreement.

The conflict, which began with Hamas’ brutal attacks on October 7, 2023, has left over 1,200 Israelis dead, more than 250 taken hostage, and thousands of others killed on both sides.

President-elect Trump, who threatened last week if a deal wasn't struck before his Inauguration Day that "all hell will break out" in the Middle East, quickly offered his praise.

"This EPIC ceasefire agreement could have only happened as a result of our Historic Victory in November, as it signaled to the entire World that my Administration would seek Peace and negotiate deals to ensure the safety of all Americans, and our Allies," Truymp wrote on TRUTH Social. "I am thrilled American and Israeli hostages will be returning home to be reunited with their families and loved ones."

The deal, brokered by Qatari negotiators and facilitated by Egyptian intermediaries, also saw significant involvement from the United States. Both the outgoing Biden administration and the incoming Trump administration applied strategic pressure to finalize the agreement, despite concerns about Hamas rearming and internal tensions within Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition.

Sources told Fox News Digital that a weekend meeting between Netanyahu and Trump's incoming Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, led to the breakthrough. Witkoff’s assurances reportedly convinced Netanyahu to accept the deal, despite threats from a right-wing party to withdraw from the coalition if it passed.

On Wednesday, Trump praised his negotiators. "With this deal in place, my National Security team, through the efforts of Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, will continue to work closely with Israel and our Allies to make sure Gaza NEVER again becomes a terrorist safe haven," the president-elect said on TRUTH Social. "We will continue promoting PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH throughout the region, as we build upon the momentum of this ceasefire to further expand the Historic Abraham Accords. This is only the beginning of great things to come for America, and indeed, the World!"



"We have achieved so much without even being in the White House," Trump added. "Just imagine all of the wonderful things that will happen when I return to the White House, and my Administration is fully confirmed, so they can secure more Victories for the United States!

The agreement calls for the release of three hostages on the first day, followed by weekly batches. Women, children, and men over 50 will be prioritized initially, with younger men in humanitarian cases included later. Updates on hostages’ statuses will alternate between announcements of survivors and confirmation of those who did not survive captivity.

The operation’s execution relies on extensive coordination among the IDF, Shin Bet, Israeli Police, the Ministry of Health, the International Red Cross, and Egyptian authorities. Over 42 days, 33 Israeli hostages are expected to be released. Early stages will focus on civilian women, children and female soldiers, followed by elderly men. The final hostage in this group is scheduled for release on the 42nd day.

On the 16th day, the second phase will begin, addressing the release of younger men, soldiers, and the return of remains. Netanyahu assured hostage families that every captive is accounted for in the deal. Approximately 1,000 Palestinian prisoners will be freed in exchange, with murder convicts barred from returning to the West Bank. Instead, they will be sent to Gaza, Qatar, or Turkey.

The cease-fire will also facilitate significant humanitarian aid to Gaza, with up to 600 trucks of supplies entering daily. By the 22nd day, displaced residents will be allowed to return to northern Gaza. Qatari and Egyptian teams will manage vehicle inspections, while pedestrian crossings will not require checks. The IDF will withdraw from the Nitzarim corridor but maintain a limited presence along the Philadelphi Route.

Although intelligence on the hostages’ conditions remains limited, assessments suggest that most are alive. Before each release stage, Israel will receive updated information on their identities and health statuses. The International Red Cross will oversee their transfer from Gaza to Israel, ensuring their safety while addressing logistical challenges such as crowd control.

Upon entering Israel, hostages will undergo identity verification and initial questioning by Shin Bet and the IDF. Medical teams stationed at the border will provide immediate care, and those requiring further treatment will be airlifted to hospitals. After receiving necessary care, hostages will be reunited with their families.

Israel’s security forces are preparing for various contingencies to ensure the operation’s success while maintaining stability. The coming weeks will be marked by tension and emotion as families and the nation anticipate the return of those held captive, including seven Americans, in this prolonged conflict.