Trump directed envoy to warn Qatar ahead of 'unfortunate' Israeli strike, White House says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The White House revealed Tuesday that President Donald Trump "immediately directed" his special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff to inform Qatar of the "impending attack" by Israel.

Israel's military targeted senior Hamas leadership in Doha, launching what it described as a "precise strike." Khalil al-Hayya and Zaher Jabarin were the two targets of the explosion that rocked the Middle Eastern nation’s capital, Fox News chief foreign correspondent Trey Yingst said Tuesday, citing reports.

"This morning, the Trump administration was notified by the United States military that Israel was attacking Hamas, which very unfortunately was located in a section of Doha, the capital of Qatar," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said. "Unilaterally bombing inside Qatar, a sovereign nation and close ally of the United States that is working very hard and bravely taking risks with us to broker peace does not advance Israel or America's goals."

"However, eliminating Hamas, who have profited off the misery of those living in Gaza, is a worthy goal. President Trump immediately directed special envoy Witkoff to inform the Qataris of the impending attack, which he did," Leavitt added.

ISRAEL STRIKE TARGETS HAMAS LEADERSHIP IN QATAR

"The president views Qatar as a strong ally and friend of the United States and feels very badly about the location of this attack," Leavitt said.

Leavitt also revealed that Trump spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following the strike.

HAMAS PUSHES BACK ON TRUMP AND WITKOFF'S CRITICISMS, DEMANDS US PRESSURE ISRAEL

"The prime minister told President Trump that he wants to make peace and quickly. President Trump believes this unfortunate incident could serve as an opportunity for peace," Leavitt said at the White House press briefing. "The president also spoke to the emir and prime minister of Qatar and thanked them for their support and friendship to our country. He assured them that such a thing will not happen again on their soil."

Witkoff and Secretary of State Marco Rubio were present for the call with the Qataris, Leavitt said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The president has always made it very clear that he wants peace in the Middle East, just like he sought that and accomplished that in his first term. He expects all of our allies and friends in the region – that includes both Qatar and Israel – to seek peace as well," Leavitt also said. "And he wants to see that happen. And he's working with all of our allies in the region to get that done."