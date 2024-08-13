'Rubber-stamped': Key Dem hit over Biden-Harris support on border, inflation

FIRST ON FOX: Nevada Sen. Jacky Rosen, a Democrat facing an uncertain future in Congress, is under scrutiny because of her backing of President Biden and Vice President Harris, particularly concerning their approaches to inflation and illegal immigration, just ahead of a close Senate election in the state come November.

"Jacky Rosen rubber-stamped the Biden-Harris agenda over 95% of the time," a new independent expenditure ad from the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) tells viewers.

Titled "Failed," the ad will run across Nevada on both TV and digital platforms. It is part of the NRSC's $100 million advertising blitz across the country.

"They spent our tax dollars giving illegal immigrants COVID checks and hotel rooms," the ad says.

It further highlights high inflation being experienced by Americans under the administration and underscores simultaneous "taxpayer benefits for illegal immigrants."

"Jacky Rosen failed Nevada families," the video claims.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Rosen spokesperson Johanna Warshaw said, "Jacky Rosen is ranked one of the most bipartisan, independent, and effective Senators because of her proven record of putting partisan politics aside to do what’s right for Nevada. Meanwhile, Sam Brown has a record of putting MAGA extremism ahead of hardworking Nevadans by pushing plans to ban abortion, gut Social Security and Medicare, and block a bipartisan deal to secure the border."

In a June Fox News Poll, Nevadans reported feeling negatively about their financial situations. Nearly half of those polled said they are falling behind financially, at 49%. Only 13% believed they were getting ahead with their finances. Roughly 4 in 10 said they were holding steady.

Views of the economy nationally worsened in a July Fox News Poll in which 76% of voters said they had reduced their spending to pay for basic expenses. This is an increase of five points since October 2022 and up nine points from when it was first asked in March 2022.

The most likely groups to report cutting back on spending were Republicans (86%), households making $50,000 or less (83%), nonwhite voters (80%), women (79%) and voters under 30 years old (78%).

Additionally, border security and immigration was reported as one of the top "deal-breaker issues" among all registered voters in a May Fox News Poll. The issue was the No. 1 deal-breaker in determining votes among Republicans and was one of the biggest issues among both Democrats and independents as well.

Rosen voted in favor of the Biden-Harris Inflation Reduction Act, which has been criticized by Republicans and aligned groups for not doing enough to actually address high prices. According to FiveThirtyEight's analysis of votes in 2023, Rosen, alongside Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., voted with the Biden-Harris administration 98.6% of the time.

Rosen is competing against the Republican candidate, retired Army Capt. Sam Brown, who was severely injured while deployed in Afghanistan.

When the state's Senate race rating by the Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan political handicapper, shifted from "Lean Democratic" to "Toss Up" in April, Brown said, "Nevada is now a toss-up because Jacky Rosen is a rubber stamp for Joe Biden and has made things worse for Nevadans, from high prices to the open border."

"We are going to win in November, secure the border and make Nevada more affordable for middle-class families."

NRSC spokesperson Maggie Abboud said in a statement, "Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Jacky Rosen’s policies made life unaffordable for Nevada families. Instead, they prioritized opening our southern border and giving taxpayer benefits to the illegal immigrants they let in."

Rosen's campaign did not provide comment to Fox News Digital in time for publication of this story.