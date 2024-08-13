Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

POLITICS

'Rubber-stamped': Key Dem hit over Biden-Harris support on border, inflation

Jacky Rosen is seeking re-election to her Senate seat

By Julia Johnson Fox News
Published
close
Harris never offers solution to inflation: Gasparino Video

Harris never offers solution to inflation: Gasparino

FOX Business senior correspondent Charlie Gasparino says it's 'scary' for Harris to be in charge of the economy on 'America Reports.'

FIRST ON FOX: Nevada Sen. Jacky Rosen, a Democrat facing an uncertain future in Congress, is under scrutiny because of her backing of President Biden and Vice President Harris, particularly concerning their approaches to inflation and illegal immigration, just ahead of a close Senate election in the state come November.

"Jacky Rosen rubber-stamped the Biden-Harris agenda over 95% of the time," a new independent expenditure ad from the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) tells viewers. 

Titled "Failed," the ad will run across Nevada on both TV and digital platforms. It is part of the NRSC's $100 million advertising blitz across the country.

CASEY TIED TO CHINESE FIRM HE CLAIMED MCCORMICK-LED COMPANY INVESTED IN TO 'PROFIT' OFF FENTANYL CRISIS
 

Jacky Rosen, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris

Jacky Rosen is being criticized for "rubber-stamping" the Biden-Harris administration's agenda. (Getty Images)

"They spent our tax dollars giving illegal immigrants COVID checks and hotel rooms," the ad says. 

It further highlights high inflation being experienced by Americans under the administration and underscores simultaneous "taxpayer benefits for illegal immigrants." 

"Jacky Rosen failed Nevada families," the video claims. 

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Rosen spokesperson Johanna Warshaw said, "Jacky Rosen is ranked one of the most bipartisan, independent, and effective Senators because of her proven record of putting partisan politics aside to do what’s right for Nevada. Meanwhile, Sam Brown has a record of putting MAGA extremism ahead of hardworking Nevadans by pushing plans to ban abortion, gut Social Security and Medicare, and block a bipartisan deal to secure the border."

BALANCE OF POWER: TRUMP CAMPAIGN SLAMS SEN TESTER AS 'RADICALLY OUT OF TOUCH' AFTER ABORTION AD ROLLOUT

Jacky Rosen, Sam Brown

Democrat Nevada Sen. Jacky Rosen and Republican former Army Capt. Sam Brown. (Getty Images/Sam Brown for Nevada)

In a June Fox News Poll, Nevadans reported feeling negatively about their financial situations. Nearly half of those polled said they are falling behind financially, at 49%. Only 13% believed they were getting ahead with their finances. Roughly 4 in 10 said they were holding steady.  

Views of the economy nationally worsened in a July Fox News Poll in which 76% of voters said they had reduced their spending to pay for basic expenses. This is an increase of five points since October 2022 and up nine points from when it was first asked in March 2022. 

The most likely groups to report cutting back on spending were Republicans (86%), households making $50,000 or less (83%), nonwhite voters (80%), women (79%) and voters under 30 years old (78%). 

'FEEL BETRAYED': TOP CONSERVATIVE GROUP BLASTS VULNERABLE DEMS ON INFLATION IN MULTIMILLION-DOLLAR AD BLITZ': 

Harris hauls in over $12 million at San Francisco fundraiser

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Harris arrives to speak at a campaign rally on Aug. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Additionally, border security and immigration was reported as one of the top "deal-breaker issues" among all registered voters in a May Fox News Poll. The issue was the No. 1 deal-breaker in determining votes among Republicans and was one of the biggest issues among both Democrats and independents as well. 

Rosen voted in favor of the Biden-Harris Inflation Reduction Act, which has been criticized by Republicans and aligned groups for not doing enough to actually address high prices. According to FiveThirtyEight's analysis of votes in 2023, Rosen, alongside Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., voted with the Biden-Harris administration 98.6% of the time. 

BLINKEN PRESSURED TO FREEZE AFGHANISTAN AID AFTER REVELATION NEARLY $300M COULD HAVE GONE TO TALIBAN

Migrants in El Paso, Texas

A group of about 100 migrants attempt to illegally enter the U.S. on March 21, 2024. (James Breeden for New York Post/Mega)

Rosen is competing against the Republican candidate, retired Army Capt. Sam Brown, who was severely injured while deployed in Afghanistan.

When the state's Senate race rating by the Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan political handicapper, shifted from "Lean Democratic" to "Toss Up" in April, Brown said, "Nevada is now a toss-up because Jacky Rosen is a rubber stamp for Joe Biden and has made things worse for Nevadans, from high prices to the open border."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We are going to win in November, secure the border and make Nevada more affordable for middle-class families."

NRSC spokesperson Maggie Abboud said in a statement, "Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Jacky Rosen’s policies made life unaffordable for Nevada families. Instead, they prioritized opening our southern border and giving taxpayer benefits to the illegal immigrants they let in." 

Rosen's campaign did not provide comment to Fox News Digital in time for publication of this story. 

Julia Johnson is a politics writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business, leading coverage of the U.S. Senate. She was previously a politics reporter at the Washington Examiner. 

Follow Julia's reporting on X at @JuliaaJohnson_ and send tips to Julia.Johnson@fox.com.

More from Politics