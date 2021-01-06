Mitt Romney accuses Trump of inciting an insurrection

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, issued a scathing statement Wednesday, accusing President Trump of inciting an insurrection and warning other lawmakers not to continue challenging the 2020 election results.

"We gather today due to a selfish man’s injured pride and the outrage of his supporters whom he has deliberately misinformed for the past two months and stirred to action this very morning," he said in a press release.

"What happened here today was an insurrection, incited by the President of the United States," Romney continued. "Those who choose to continue to support his dangerous gambit by objecting to the results of a legitimate, democratic election will forever be seen as being complicit in an unprecedented attack against our democracy. They will be remembered for their role in this shameful episode in American history. That will be their legacy."

He also seemed to take aim at Republican senators like Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Josh Hawley, R-Mo., who said they would object to the Electoral College results.

"The objectors have claimed they are doing so on behalf of the voters," he said.

"Have an audit, they say, to satisfy the many people who believe that the election was stolen. Please! No Congressional led audit will ever convince those voters, particularly when the President will continue to claim that the election was stolen.

"The best way we can show respect for the voters who are upset is by telling them the truth. That is the burden, and the duty, of leadership. The truth is that President-elect Biden won this election. President Trump lost. Scores of courts, the President’s own Attorney General, and state election officials both Republican and Democrat have reached this unequivocal decision."

Romney's comments came as the nation reeled from mayhem and destruction wrought on Capitol Hill Wednesday.

Harrowing scenes showed shattered windows and people clashing with police officers. One woman has also died after being shot on Capitol grounds.

Wednesday's riots came against the backdrop of planned demonstrations by Trump supporters protesting the handling of the 2020 election results. The storming of the Capitol took place after months of President Trump telling supporters that the election was stolen and Republicans raising red flags about apparent irregularities in ballot counts.

Both Trump and other GOP leaders called for an end to the violence -- although many have criticized Republicans like Trump for provoking the type of clash that occurred Wednesday.