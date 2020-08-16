Robert O'Brien says Trump administration 'confident' other countries will normalize relations with Israel

White House National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien said Sunday the Trump administration is “confident” that several other countries will “get on board” in normalizing relations with Israel, after President Trump announced the “historic peace agreement" between the Jewish state and the United Arab Emirates last week.

During an interview with NBC News’ “Meet the Press,” O’Brien touted the “courage” of both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, and said the Trump administration has been in talks with several other Middle East countries to implement a similar peace deal.

“We think that there’s momentum for additional parties to join and to normalize relations with Israel,” O’Brien said Sunday.

O’Brien said that himself, the president, senior adviser Jared Kushner and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have been in talks with other leaders in the region.

“We’re hopeful we can build on this momentum,” he said, while noting he “can’t give a timeline.”

“These are the toughest negotiations in the world — to broker peace between Israel and the Arab and Islamic world, but we’re confident that we think there are a couple of other countries that are going to get on board soon,” he said. “And we’re looking forward to that.”

O’Brien hinted that it is “possible” that Saudia Arabia “can be next.”

“We’re hopeful. We’ll have to see what happens,” he said. “We’re talking to a number of countries in addition to Saudi Arabia.”

O’Brien’s comments come after the president, last week, announced the “Abraham Accord,” named for the “father of all three great faiths.”

Israel and the UAE “agreed to the full normalization of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.”

The statement said that the “diplomatic breakthrough” was at “the request of President Trump,” and that Israel will “suspend declaring sovereignty over areas outlined in the President’s Vision for Peace and focus its efforts now on expanding ties with other countries in the Arab and Muslim world.”

Israel and the UAE also said they will continue their efforts to “achieve a just, comprehensive and enduring resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.”

“This historic diplomatic breakthrough will advance peace in the Middle East region and is a testament to the bold diplomacy and vision of the three leaders and the courage of the United Arab Emirates and Israel to chart a new path that will unlock the great potential in the region,” the joint-statement read. “All three countries face many common challenges and will mutually benefit from today’s historic achievement.”

Delegations from Israel and the UAE are expected to meet in the coming weeks to “sign bilateral agreements regarding investment, tourism, direct flights, security, telecommunications, technology, energy, health care, culture, the environment, the establishment of reciprocal embassies, and other areas of mutual benefit.”

“Opening direct ties between two of the Middle East’s most dynamic societies and advanced economies will transform the region by spurring economic growth, enhancing technological innovation, and forging closer people-to-people relations,” the statement also read.

Trump on Thursday said he had a call with Israel and the United Arab Emirates. The president told reporters Israel and the UAE will “begin cooperation across the board,” along with exchanging embassies and ambassadors. The president said he expected other countries to follow the UAE’s lead on this effort to cooperate with Israel going forward.