RNC speakers: What to know about Ann Dorn

Ann Dorn, widow of St. Louis police Capt. David Dorn, is scheduled to speak Thursday night at the Republican National Convention.

Dorn's late husband was shot and killed at age 77 while reportedly trying to protect his friend's small business during riots that occurred in St. Louis and other U.S. cities after George Floyd, a Black Minneapolis man, died in police custody after a white officer kneeled on his neck.

The late Dorn reportedly encouraged his wife to join the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, where she works as a sergeant and where her husband served as a police captain for 38 years, according to Missouri news outlet OzarksFirst.com. Ann Dorn's LinkedIn profile shows that she specializes in officer wellness.

She also states in her "About" section that she attended Western Illinois University and Columbia University, is involved in charities including the Special Olympics and Butterfly Dreams Inc. and is "an advocate for the homeless and the disadvantaged."

The Dorns met when they were colleagues, became friends and were together for nearly 30 years. They loved to travel together, and the last vacation they took together was to Costa Rica, OzarksFirst reported.

"His life was senselessly taken from me, from us, by an opportunist who had no regard for human life or the law," Ann Dorn said during a press briefing following her husband's death. "This didn't have to happen, but it must have been God's plan for David."

Two of the late Dorn's children told local news outlet The St. Louis American on Wednesday that Ann Dorn is a Trump supporter but their father was not.

"We know his wife is a Trump supporter, but he was not," David's daughter, Debra White, told the American. "He frequently said they were not able to talk about politics because they were at the opposite ends of the spectrum. I know he would not want his legacy to be for his death to be used to further Trump’s law-and-order agenda."

The 24-year-old suspect in Dorn's killing, Stephan Cannon, faces seven charges including first-degree murder and first-degree robbery, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner announced in June.

