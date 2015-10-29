RNC chair: 'CNBC should be ashamed' of debate handling

Moments after the third GOP debate, Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus wasted no time and threw a haymaker at CNBC for their "gotcha" questions during the debate.

"While I was proud of our candidates and the way they handled tonight's debate, the performance by the CNBC moderators was extremely disappointing and did a disservice to their network, our candidates, and voters," Priebus said in a statement after the debate. "Our diverse field of talented and exceptionally qualified candidates did their best to share ideas for how to reinvigorate the economy and put Americans back to work despite deeply unfortunate questioning from CNBC."

"One of the great things about our party is that we are able to have a dynamic exchange about which solutions will secure a prosperous future, and I will fight to ensure future debates allow for a more robust exchange," he added. CNBC should be ashamed of how this debate was handled."

In addition, Priebus told the media in the spin room that the moderators, "tried to design a rubix cube for every question" in order to trip up the candidates. He added that the questions were "one personal low-blow after the other."

