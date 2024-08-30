Rising Democratic star admits falsely claiming Bronze Star award

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore falsely claimed to have received the Bronze Star medal earlier in his political career, according to reports.

The specter of stolen valor has hovered over the Democratic governor since his campaign for the office in 2022, when two television interviewers introduced the politician as a Bronze Star recipient.

Moore did not correct either interviewer, but his staff has been adamant that he never claimed to have gotten the reward.

A Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request filed by the New York Times revealed Moore did, in fact, assert that he had received the Bronze Star, on an application for the White House fellowship in January 2006.

"For my work, the 82nd Airborne Division have awarded me the Bronze Star Medal and the Combat Action Badge," Moore wrote.

Moore later received the Combat Action Badge in May of that year but was not a recipient when he wrote the application. He was never awarded the Bronze Star.

Moore discussed the false claims in a conversation with the New York Times, telling the newspaper that it had been an "honest mistake" made because his commanding officer had told him to include the award on his application.

Michael Fenzel, a current lieutenant general, was a lieutenant colonel in Afghanistan when he instructed Moore to include the award on his fellowship application.

Fenzel believed that Moore had earned the Bronze Star and was initiating the approval process, expecting that it would be awarded before the fellowship began.

However, the Bronze Star never materialized.

"I made an honest mistake by including something because my commanding officer thought it was a good idea," Moore said. "He thought that I earned it, and he was already going through the paperwork to process it."

Fenzel, who remains a close personal friend of Moore, told the New York Times that he was only made aware Moore had never received the medal this week. The general told the newspaper that he intended to re-initiate the process of securing Moore a Bronze Star.

"I take full accountability," Moore told Fox 5 DC Friday. "It was my application."