Riley Gaines featured in Trump HHS website that builds on 'two sexes' executive order

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) released guidance Wednesday to implement sex-based definitions across the federal government and partners to expand President Donald Trump's executive order signed last month titled, "Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government."

HHS announced the department will also be working "to implement policies protecting children from chemical and surgical mutilation," as well as developing a policy for women's sports.

As such, HHS also launched a new web page for the Office of Women's Health featuring a video of former collegiate swimmer and activist Riley Gaines discussing keeping biological men out of women's sports.

"Thank you, President Trump and HHS for courageously defending truth, common sense and women," Gaines said in the video.

"The executive order ‘Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports’ ensures the next generation of girls has a fair opportunity to compete with the safety, privacy and equal opportunity they’re entitled to," Gaines said. "The clarity and decisiveness of the Trump administration sends a strong, clear message to women and girls across the country that we matter."

Other links on the new website include "Defending Women" and "Protecting Children."

A screenshot taken by Fox News Digital shows the difference between the new HHS web page on Thursday versus February 2024, under the Biden administration, when a purple "Know Your Rights: Reproductive Health Care" ticker can be seen on the Office of Women's Health homepage.

"This administration is bringing back common sense and restoring biological truth to the federal government," HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said in a statement. "The prior administration’s policy of trying to engineer gender ideology into every aspect of public life is over."

According to the guidance, "Sex" refers to a person’s immutable biological classification as either male or female. "Female" is defined as a person with a reproductive system designed to produce eggs, while "Male" refers to a person with a reproductive system designed to produce sperm. "Woman" and "Girl" represent adult and minor human females, respectively, while "Man" and "Boy" refer to adult and minor human males. The terms "Mother" and "Father" denote female and male parents, respectively.

Wednesday's announcement comes as the Trump administration has been seeking to restore "biological truth" to the public sector. The topic of gender was not included in the HHS guidance.

Trump's gender-related executive orders – which include banning biological men from women's sports and transgender people from the military – have sparked legal challenges, with several lawsuits filed by progressive and LGBT advocacy groups arguing that the orders violate civil rights protections for transgender individuals.