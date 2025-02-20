Expand / Collapse search
Riley Gaines featured in Trump HHS website that builds on 'two sexes' executive order

The Biden-era website for women's health had focused on 'Reproductive Health Care'

Jamie Joseph By Jamie Joseph Fox News
Published
Riley Gaines celebrates ‘big win’ for women after Trump signs 'Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports' executive order Video

OutKick ‘Gaines for Girls’ podcast host Riley Gaines reflects on President Donald Trump signing the 'Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports' executive order on ‘Fox Report.’

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) released guidance Wednesday to implement sex-based definitions across the federal government and partners to expand President Donald Trump's executive order signed last month titled, "Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government."

HHS announced the department will also be working "to implement policies protecting children from chemical and surgical mutilation," as well as developing a policy for women's sports.

As such, HHS also launched a new web page for the Office of Women's Health featuring a video of former collegiate swimmer and activist Riley Gaines discussing keeping biological men out of women's sports.

4 KEY WOMEN'S HEALTH ISSUES THAT HAVE BEEN NEGLECTED, DOCTOR SAYS

Riley Gaines seen prominently in Office on Women's Health website

The Office on Women's Health website under the Trump administration has a "Protecting Women and Children" focus, a different tack than the Biden era's "reproductive rights" focus. (Office on Women's Health)

"Thank you, President Trump and HHS for courageously defending truth, common sense and women," Gaines said in the video.

"The executive order ‘Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports’ ensures the next generation of girls has a fair opportunity to compete with the safety, privacy and equal opportunity they’re entitled to," Gaines said. "The clarity and decisiveness of the Trump administration sends a strong, clear message to women and girls across the country that we matter."

Other links on the new website include "Defending Women" and "Protecting Children."

Biden-era screen grab from Feb. 2024 of HHS's Office on Women's Health

"Know Your Rights: Reproductive Health Care" was a dominant theme on a Biden-era HHS website, seen in this February 2024 screen grab. (Office on Women's Health/Wayback Machine)

A screenshot taken by Fox News Digital shows the difference between the new HHS web page on Thursday versus February 2024, under the Biden administration, when a purple "Know Your Rights: Reproductive Health Care" ticker can be seen on the Office of Women's Health homepage.

"This administration is bringing back common sense and restoring biological truth to the federal government," HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said in a statement. "The prior administration’s policy of trying to engineer gender ideology into every aspect of public life is over."

TRUMP ADMIN ADMINISTRATION LAYS OUT WHO EXACTLY WAS CUT AT HHS IN FACE OF 'DEMOCRAT HYSTERIA'

RFK Jr swearing in in Oval Office

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., joined by his family, is sworn in as secretary of Health and Human Services by Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch in the Oval Office at the White House on Feb. 13, 2025. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

According to the guidance, "Sex" refers to a person’s immutable biological classification as either male or female. "Female" is defined as a person with a reproductive system designed to produce eggs, while "Male" refers to a person with a reproductive system designed to produce sperm. "Woman" and "Girl" represent adult and minor human females, respectively, while "Man" and "Boy" refer to adult and minor human males. The terms "Mother" and "Father" denote female and male parents, respectively.

Wednesday's announcement comes as the Trump administration has been seeking to restore "biological truth" to the public sector. The topic of gender was not included in the HHS guidance.

MAHA CAUCUS MEMBER PLEDGES HEARINGS INTO 'CORRUPTION' OF A PUBLIC HEALTH SECTOR 'CAPTURED BY BIG PHARMA'

Trump in main image, with insets at right from top to bottom: Lia Thomas and Riley Gaines, Blaire Fleming, and Taylor Silverman

President Trump has acted to ban biological males from women's sports. (Getty Images)

Trump's gender-related executive orders – which include banning biological men from women's sports and transgender people from the military – have sparked legal challenges, with several lawsuits filed by progressive and LGBT advocacy groups arguing that the orders violate civil rights protections for transgender individuals.

Jamie Joseph is a U.S. Politics reporter for Fox News Digital covering transgender and culture issues, the Departments of Education and Health and Human Services, and stateside legislative developments.

