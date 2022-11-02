Expand / Collapse search
Midterm Elections
Published

Rhode Island voting results: Democrat Seth Magaziner defeats Republican Allan Fung

No Republican has been elected to represent the Rhode Island seat for 34 years

Brandon Gillespie
By Brandon Gillespie , Lawrence Richard | Fox News
Democrat Seth Magaziner has defeated Republican nominee Allan Fung in the race to represent Rhode Island's 2nd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Fung, the former mayor of Cranston, Rhode Island and the first mayor of Chinese ancestry in the state, previously ran for governor in the state's 2014 and 2018 gubernatorial races, and sought to make more history by breaking the Democrats' win streak in the district.

He received a number of high-profile endorsements as the campaign progressed, including from former Republican New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and National Republican Congressional committee chair Rep. Tom Emmer, who all joined him on the campaign trail earlier in the race.

Former Cranston, Rhode Island Mayor Allan Fung, the Republican nominee in the state's 2nd Congressional District, speaks with voters in Hope, R.I. on Sept. 18, 2022.

Former Cranston, Rhode Island Mayor Allan Fung, the Republican nominee in the state's 2nd Congressional District, speaks with voters in Hope, R.I. on Sept. 18, 2022. (Allan Fung campaign)

Millions of dollars were poured into the race for Fung, who describes himself as a moderate but fiscally conservative Republican.

Democrats, however, attempted to paint him as an extreme Republican throughout the campaign, including on the issue of abortion, of which he maintained he would not support a national ban or seek to criminalize it.

Magaziner, the current state treasurer of Rhode Island, focused his campaign on shoring up support from Democrats in the district and winning over support from independents.

He argued Fung was "out of step" with everyday Rhode Islanders, and warned there would be "consequences" if Republicans were to take control of the House of Representatives.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.

Brandon Gillespie is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @brandon_cg.

