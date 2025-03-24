RFK Jr.'s former running mate rules out 2026 CA governor run, hints at activism: 'Watching closely'

Nicole Shanahan, Silicon Valley philanthropist and Robert F. Kennedy's running mate during his 2024 presidential race, has ruled out a gubernatorial run in California for the 2026 election to replace the termed-out liberal Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Shannahan made the announcement Friday on Steve Hilton's podcast when asked about her priorities in the Golden State.

"My priorities are and, you know, Steve, I'm just gonna share with you now; I'm giving you the exclusive. I'm not running for governor in 2026," Shanahan told Hilton, a Fox News contributor.

"I believe that my job in 2026 is to get people to break out of their political orthodoxy, to think about what is really in the best interest of California," she said. "I am not a Democrat, I am not a Republican, I am an independent, and I'm here to support the revival of California."

She continued, saying "now is the time for people to step up" and that she will be "watching closely" and "supporting" individuals who "continue to be brave enough to stand up against harmful political ideology to do what is right for the people."

Shanahan has been involved in several political efforts in California, including being a major donor in the effort to recall Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

As Kennedy faced high-stakes congressional confirmation hearings to lead the Health and Human Services (HHS) Department, Shanahan singled out several senators, warning that she would financially support primary challengers if they voted against his confirmation as secretary.

"Dear U.S. Senators, Bobby may play nice; I won’t," she wrote in a post on X.

Several candidates have announced their intentions to run for governor of California in the 2026 election, while others are still considering their options.

Katie Porter, the former liberal congresswoman, has launched her bid, focusing on advocating for working families and opposing former President Trump's policies. Eleni Kounalakis, California’s lieutenant governor, has officially entered the race, seeking to continue Newsom's policies.

Other candidates include Chad Bianco, the Riverside County sheriff who is running on the Republican ticket. Bianco’s platform centerson law enforcement issues and border security.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris is also rumored to be considering a 2026 run, and her decision could have a major impact on the race, particularly among Democratic voters.