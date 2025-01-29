Expand / Collapse search
Senate

Scorched-earth Shanahan: RFK Jr.'s former running mate threatens political war against confirmation opponents

'Bobby may play nice; I won’t,' Shanahan warned senators

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Published
Former Democrat donor Nicole Shanahan discusses the reaction to President Donald Trump's return to the White House on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s former presidential running mate Nicole Shanahan called out various senators by name, warning that she will fund primary challenges against them if they oppose confirming RFK Jr. to serve as secretary of Health and Human Services.

"Dear U.S. Senators, Bobby may play nice; I won’t," she wrote in a post on X.

In a video, Shanahan said that in 2020 she "cut large checks to Chuck Schumer to help Democrats flip two Senate seats in Georgia from red to blue." Peach State Democratic Sens. Raphael Warnock and John Ossoff both initially took office after winning runoff contests in early 2021.

Shanahan bluntly warned the two senators, "please know I will be watching your votes very closely. I will make it my personal mission that you lose your seats in the Senate if you vote against the future health of America's children.

TRUMP NOMINEES RFK JR, LOEFFLER, LUTNICK FACE SENATE GRILLING TODAY; BONDI COMMITTEE VOTE EXPECTED

Left: Nicole Shanahan; Right: Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Left: Nicole Shanahan, 2024 independent vice presidential candidate, during a campaign event with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., partner with Morgan & Morgan PA and 2024 independent presidential candidate, not pictured, in Oakland, Calif. on Tuesday, March 26, 2024; Right: Robert F. Kennedy Jr., President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to be Secretary of Health and Human Services, arrives for meetings at the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on Dec. 16, 2024 in Washington, D.C. (Left: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images; Right: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

She then proceeded to call out Sens. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, Susan Collins, R-Maine, Bill Cassidy, R-La., Thom Tillis, R-N.C., James Lankford, R-Okl., Cory Booker, D-N.Y., John Fetterman, D-Pa., Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. and Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev.

"While Bobby may be willing to play nice, I won't. If you vote against him, I will personally fund challengers to primary you in your next election. And I will enlist hundreds of thousands to join me," she declared.

Shanahan, who urged people to reach out to their senators to press them to support RFK Jr.'s nomination, followed up her video with a post tagging each of the 13 senators she had mentioned — the post also included phone numbers.

WHO IS NICOLE SHANAHAN? MEET THE WEALTHY ENTREPRENEUR RFK JR SELECTED AS HIS VP RUNNING MATE

Nicole Shanahan and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., partner with Morgan & Morgan PA and 2024 independent presidential candidate, right, and Nicole Shanahan, 2024 independent vice presidential candidate, during a campaign event in Oakland, Calif., on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Kennedy, a Democrat-turned-independent presidential candidate, ultimately dropped out and backed then-candidate Donald Trump in the 2024 White House contest.

Trump later announced Kennedy as his pick to serve as HHS secretary. 

But the HHS nominee still needs to earn enough support in the Senate to clear the confirmation hurdle.

DOCTOR DEFENDS RFK JR.'S VACCINE STANCE: ‘HE’S NOT AGAINST VACCINES'

'You are!': First protester disrupts RFK Jr. hearing Video

Shanahan voted for Trump during the 2024 presidential election.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

