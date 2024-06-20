Expand / Collapse search
RFK Jr. fails to meet requirements for first presidential debate, CNN says

Participants were required to receive 15% support in four separate national polls and make the ballot in enough states to make winning 270 electoral votes hypothetically possible

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
I find it puzzling, quite concerning that RFK Jr. does not have Secret Service Protection: Nicole Parker Video

Former FBI Special Agent Nicole Parker weighs in on threats to political representatives as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. calls for Secret Service protection.

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has not qualified for the first debate of the election cycle, CNN said Thursday.

In order to qualify for the CNN-hosted debate, candidates are required to receive at least 15% support in four separate national polls. Candidates must also be on the ballot in enough states to make it hypothetically possible to collect the 270 electoral college votes necessary to win the election.

Kennedy — the highest-performing 2024 candidate outside the Republican and Democratic parties — failed to meet the criteria by the Thursday morning deadline, the network said.

CNN FINALIZES RULES FOR FIRST BIDEN VS. TRUMP DEBATE, RFK JR. COULD STILL QUALIFY

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks at the Libertarian National Convention in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

The independent candidate was only able to produce the necessary 15% support figure in three separate national polls, according to a news release by CNN. 

The network also reported that Kennedy hadn't qualified for the ballot in enough states to meet the 270 possible electoral college votes threshold.

DNC KEEPS GOING AFTER RFK JR. SUPER PAC, ALLEGES TRUMP'S LARGEST DONOR PROPPING UP CANDIDACY

Trump, Biden debate

Joe Biden and Donald Trump debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee during the 2020 election cycle. (Kevin Dietsch/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Kennedy has sharply criticized CNN's standards for the debate, claiming the requirements for entry were arbitrarily enforced against him in order to maintain a one-on-one debate format.

The 90-minute debate, scheduled to take place on June 27 in Atlanta, will be hosted by CNN's Jake Tapper and Dana Bash. It will be the first in-person face off between Biden and Trump since they stood alongside one another on debate stages during the 2020 cycle.

CNN said there will be two commercial breaks during the debate, and candidates will not be allowed to consult with other members of their campaign during that time.

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks during a voter rally at The Hangar at Stanley Marketplace in Aurora, Colorado. (Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post)

The network also noted that candidates' podiums and positions will be determined by a coin flip, their mics will be muted outside of speaking time, and they will only be provided with a pen, a notepad and a bottle of water.

Candidates will not be allowed to bring props or prepared notes.

Fox News' Kyle Morris contributed to this report.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

